31°
News

Five homes synonymous with Rockhampton history

Matty Holdsworth | 13th Oct 2016 5:08 PM
Rockhamptons Kenmore House. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK100911akenmore1
Rockhamptons Kenmore House. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK100911akenmore1 Allan Reinikka

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Kenmore House at 31 Ward St, The Range.

It was constructed in 1894, and is now known as Mater Misericordiae Hospital at the time it originally went by Pinehurst.

It is the home of former Rockhampton mayor John Ferguson and designed by local architect James Flint.

Ferguson named it Kenmore after his birthplace in Scotland.

St Aubins, Canoona Road

St Aubins.
St Aubins. Contributed

Designed and erected by German brick worker John Roderkirchen between 1860-70.

It's walls are 22 inches thick and have finger prints on the bricks still visible from the construction made in the underground kiln.

Legend has it that it was once owned by the grand children of King Louis the 16th of France and Marie Antoinette of France.

Rudd Residence at 248 Agnes Street, The Range.

Rudd Residence.
Rudd Residence. Contributed

Designed by local architect Beatrice May Hutton, it was built in 1923.

Also known as Mitchell Residence it was originally purchased by Frank Rudd, the son of famous Rockhampton businessman William Henry Rudd.

The four bedroom, three bathroom restored colonial home boasts a spa, library, music, games, theatre and billiard rooms. It was sold for $1.5m in 2010.

Rockonia Homestead, 449 Rockonia Rd.

Rockonia Homestead property up for auction. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Rockonia Homestead property up for auction. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK040216crockonia1

Possessing eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, four kitchens, four laundies, three garages, original staff quarters, double chimney this mansion is a prominent house.

Nestled amongst Berserker ranges it was built in 1875 by Rockhampton businessman ES Lucas.

12 Athelstane St, The Range

12 Athelstane St, The Range.
12 Athelstane St, The Range. Contributed

Dating back to 1800s the four bedroom, two bathroom home sits on 4846m2 block with phenomenal city views and sold for $1.32m last year.

Owned by the Anglican Church, it was the original Bishop Les Escop's house and was owned by his family for 100 years.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Teenage drug courier given mercy of the courts

Teenage drug courier given mercy of the courts

He was just 17-years-old at the time.

Residents rally to save the last green space at Rosslyn Bay

Map of the proposed car park at Rosslyn Bay.

Residents aconcerned last remaining green could disappear at Rosslyn

Medical marijuana advocate proposed action 20 years ago

MEDICAL MARIJUANA: CQUniversity's Dr Susan Currie is about to launch a biography on social activist Dr Janet Irwin who 20 years campaigned to legalise medical marijuana.

Dr Irwin rallied for the use of medicinal marijuana 20 years ago

Fund there to help riders through toughest times

Preacher and Mick Schinkel from the Central Queensland Motorcycle Riders Trust with Leanne Smithwick, whose family have been helped by the trust with a painting which is being auctioned to raise money for the trust.

A Ride for Lost Mates will raise money this weekend

Local Partners

Share your stories in the Gracemere Bulletin

GRACEMERE Bulletin's final edition for 2016 is currently underway and we are looking for your amazing stories to share.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Cap Coast program gears up

GET SET: Yeppoon teen Jacynda Law and Get Set For Work program co-ordinator Nicole Gleeson.

JACYNDA Law was struggling at school.

Fund there to help riders through toughest times

Preacher and Mick Schinkel from the Central Queensland Motorcycle Riders Trust with Leanne Smithwick, whose family have been helped by the trust with a painting which is being auctioned to raise money for the trust.

A Ride for Lost Mates will raise money this weekend

Latest deals and offers

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise and US comedians assemble for a real-life heist story.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart has received his knighthood.

The Vendors Are Relocating….. Must Sell

31 Meilland Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 2 NOW $359,000

Solid lowset brick home is being offered. Very well presented and meticulously looked after now is the time to buy. • All bedrooms with fans, built-ins & A/C • Two...

Feels Like Home

6 Shaw Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 $344,000

Tucked away in a quiet cul de sac in the heart of yeppoon sits 6 Shaw Avenue. A charming 3 bedroom home on a generous 600m2 fully fenced block, offering beautiful...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $319,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

2 BEAUTIFUL LEVELS OF FAMILY SPACE. $298,000 negotiable.

264 Georgeson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 1 $298,000

This beautiful spacious home is a rare find. Located in a very quiet area with lovely, quiet and friendly neighbours 2 Separate Levels of living, each with their...

I AM THE HOME THAT EVERYONE IS LOOKING FOR! $255,000

18 Madge Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $255,000

Don’t miss out on inspecting 18 Madge Street immediately. This home will sell immediately as it has all of the features and benefits that all smart buyers in this...

Attention First Home Buyers and Investors!

115 Bottlebrush Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON-SITE...

This low-set Lammermoor home is scheduled for Auction! Neat & tidy with modern colour schemes, air-conditioning and a 3-bay shed! • Freshly painted inside • 3...

Spectacular Ocean Views from the Top of Taranganba!

48 Poinciana Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 3 3 Offers Over...

Perched on a 648m2 allotment at the upper end of Poinciana Avenue is this remarkable Ocean View Property. Immaculately maintained and cared for by its long-term...

Lifestyle block with quality home in Cawarral!

83 Serpentine Street, Cawarral 4702

4 2 2 $499,000

Move straight in!! This custom Hotondo Home stands out in this picturesque neighbourhood halfway between Yeppoon and Rockhampton. With quality finishes, clever...

1054m2 BLOCK WITH VIEW!

13 Kilkenny Court, Kawana 4701

Residential Land Across the highway from the University. Nestled in Panorama Heights, only MINUTES ... $149,000

Across the highway from the University. Nestled in Panorama Heights, only MINUTES away from Bunnings, Masters Hardware & local shops along with Heights College...

Retirees! This one is for you!! Low Maintenance Unit - Only $360,000!!

2/3 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 1 $360,000

If you are looking to downsize this lovely low maintenance unit will be perfect for you. You will be comfortable in this quiet upmarket suburb with the beautiful...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

Boat overturned on Yeppoon Road

boat crash on yeppoon rd.

One lane was closed after the boat overturned

Five homes in Capricornia which sold for over $500K

4 Quarrion Court, Parkhurst, was sold by Boom Real Estate Rockhampton for $791,000.

"A POOL so big Michael Phelps would find it hard to complete a lap.”

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off