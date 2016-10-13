Five homes synonymous with Rockhampton history

Kenmore House at 31 Ward St, The Range.

It was constructed in 1894, and is now known as Mater Misericordiae Hospital at the time it originally went by Pinehurst.

It is the home of former Rockhampton mayor John Ferguson and designed by local architect James Flint.

Ferguson named it Kenmore after his birthplace in Scotland.

St Aubins, Canoona Road

St Aubins. Contributed

Designed and erected by German brick worker John Roderkirchen between 1860-70.

It's walls are 22 inches thick and have finger prints on the bricks still visible from the construction made in the underground kiln.

Legend has it that it was once owned by the grand children of King Louis the 16th of France and Marie Antoinette of France.

Rudd Residence at 248 Agnes Street, The Range.

Rudd Residence. Contributed

Designed by local architect Beatrice May Hutton, it was built in 1923.

Also known as Mitchell Residence it was originally purchased by Frank Rudd, the son of famous Rockhampton businessman William Henry Rudd.

The four bedroom, three bathroom restored colonial home boasts a spa, library, music, games, theatre and billiard rooms. It was sold for $1.5m in 2010.

Rockonia Homestead, 449 Rockonia Rd.

Rockonia Homestead property up for auction. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK040216crockonia1

Possessing eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, four kitchens, four laundies, three garages, original staff quarters, double chimney this mansion is a prominent house.

Nestled amongst Berserker ranges it was built in 1875 by Rockhampton businessman ES Lucas.

12 Athelstane St, The Range

12 Athelstane St, The Range. Contributed

Dating back to 1800s the four bedroom, two bathroom home sits on 4846m2 block with phenomenal city views and sold for $1.32m last year.

Owned by the Anglican Church, it was the original Bishop Les Escop's house and was owned by his family for 100 years.