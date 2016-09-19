Rockhampton 'rap battle' turns into violent brawl

UPDATE 6.30AM: ROCKHAMPTON Police have attended the scene of a reported 'violent brawl' in Norman Gardens to discover the disturbance stemmed from a "rap battle gone wrong".

While multiple people were reportedly injured in the incident, no complaints have been made to police.

BREAKING 6.15AM: POLICE are responding to reports of a violent brawl at a north Rockhampton address.

Initial reports indicate five men are involved in a 'quite violent' fight in the front yard of a Broad St, Norman Gardens address.

There are no reports of weapons involved.

At least two police crews are en-route to the residence.