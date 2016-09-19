28°
News

Rockhampton 'rap battle' turns into violent brawl

Melanie Plane
| 19th Sep 2016 6:16 AM
FILE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 6.30AM: ROCKHAMPTON Police have attended the scene of a reported 'violent brawl' in Norman Gardens to discover the disturbance stemmed from a "rap battle gone wrong". 

While multiple people were reportedly injured in the incident, no complaints have been made to police. 

BREAKING 6.15AM: POLICE are responding to reports of a violent brawl at a north Rockhampton address.

Initial reports indicate five men are involved in a 'quite violent' fight in the front yard of a Broad St, Norman Gardens address.

There are no reports of weapons involved.

At least two police crews are en-route to the residence.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  brawl, rap battle, rockhampton crime

Big changes on the way for Rocky Best and Less

Big changes on the way for Rocky Best and Less

OVER the next six weeks, one of Rockhampton's most established retail stores will be transformed.

UPDATE: Five seriously injured in horror highway smash

The crash which occurred along the Burnett Highway in Bouldercombe

Both lanes of the highway have been blocked off

101-year-old former fireman thrilled with new station

OLDEST MEMBER: 101-year-old Dave Daniels with his son.

Dave remembers fire service being established

Haidee's hilarious relationship with neighbourhood magpie

Magpie breeding season starts July, so look out for swooping magpies over the next couple of months. Photo: Contributed.

Magpies leave their marks

Local Partners

UK lecturer visits Yeppoon

On Saturday, September 24, the Rockhampton Branch of the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS) will be holding its annual lecture.

Art emerges from under bed

EMERGING ART: MP Michelle Landry with members of the Paint Pot Gallery at the exhibition opening.

Paint Pot Gallery opens Out from Under the Bed exhibition.

Story of The Nutcracker; ageless tale of bravery and dreams

ILLUSTRIOUS: The Imperial Russian Ballet Company will perform classic tale, The Nutcracker at the Pilbeam Theatre next week.

The Nutcracker will wow audiences at Pilbeam next week

Latest deals and offers

Megan Gale's wise words for new class of the catwalk

Megan Gale's wise words for new class of the catwalk

NEW Australia's Next Top Model judge takes on motherly role to nurture young talent.

  • TV

  • 19th Sep 2016 6:00 AM

Craig blind-sided as Survivor idol play sends him home

Australian Survivor contestant Craig I'Anson.

Craig's departure is one of the biggest game shake-ups this season.

Ben and Andy find reno perfection on The Block

The Block's Ben and Andy in their winning guest bedroom.

SCHOOL teachers top the class with bathroom masterstroke.

Keeping the kids entertained these holidays

Inspiring Author Jeremy Scott

Keep the kids occupied these school holidays

Kiefer Sutherland says he was held up at gunpoint

Actor Kiefer Sutherland

Actor says he wasn't as tough as his characters

Guy Ritchie in talks to direct next Bond film

Director Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie could be the next Bond director

Bring Me the Horizon bring the goods

Bring Me The Horizon tear up at Riverstage in Brisbane on their 'That's The Spirit'.

Bring Me the Horizon play to sold out crowd at Brisbane

The Perfect Home Site!

12 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Positioned in the most sought after location for acreage living is where ... $205,000

Positioned in the most sought after location for acreage living is where you'll find this dream block. Located at the end of the Trenwith Terrace cul-de-sac...

Sensational &amp; Sunset Views

399 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

4 2 4 Offers Over...

The current owners of this outstanding 25-acre property are downsizing and are crystal clear in their decision to sell now. 10 minutes from Yeppoon this scenic...

Impressive Family Home in Taroomball

46 Naomi Drive, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Encompassing two levels of pleasing proportions, minimalist architecture emphasises clean lines and spacious living throughout to allow more than enough room to...

4 Bedroom with Ensuite

365 Farm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $337,000

Don't miss this bargain in Norman Gardens with-in walking distance to major shopping, restaurants, hotels, CQU University and just about everything else. Features...

Ready to Renovate Walk to the Base Hospital

114 North Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This classic Gable Home is in solid condition and has all of the features you require in a renovator: Weatherboard exterior with tongue and groove walls inside...

Sensational Family Home

181 Vallis Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 1 $329,000

From the moment you step inside you will quickly realise this is no ordinary home! This property has been extensively renovated, the living area has been opened up...

Quality Quality Quality

401/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 2 $395,000

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Contemporary Classic In Quiet No Through Street

277 Elphinstone Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

This classic split level brick and chamferboard home is located in the quiet end of Elphinstone Street surrounded by other well maintained homes. This home is...

Quality Family Home at a Great Price!

12 Satinwood Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This beautiful low set brick home is tucked away in a quiet street in Norman Gardens. The home has a spacious layout and would be a perfect fit for you and the...

Brilliant Family Living On Hobler Avenue-Frenchville - Buy Today!

353 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

What a fantastic family home, in the heart of Frenchville and in the Frenchville School Precinct area. You will love the wonderful design and spaciousness of this...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Best bull prices in almost a decade

Fletcher Brown with a RSVP Droughtmasters Bull.

Best prices in years for National Droughtmaster Sale

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.