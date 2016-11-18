30°
Five Rocky CBD sites ready for development

Melanie Plane
| 18th Nov 2016 10:00 AM
Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.
Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

WITH plans for three high-rise apartment buildings to be constructed in the Rockhampton CBD area in the next few years, The Morning Bulletin has identified a host of other potential CBD development sites.

1) 192 Quay St

With a total lot size of 760sq m, the former Westpac Bank site on the corner of Quay and Denham Sts has been identified as a potential development site in the future.

Flanking the soon-to-be revitalised Denham and Quay Sts, the large corner block would be the perfect spot for apartments or a dining precinct.

Former Westpac site.
Former Westpac site. Melanie Plane

2) 71-77 Bolsover St

The site where the former Cambridge Hotel Motel once stood on the corner of Cambridge and Bolsover Sts is a prime parcel of CBD real estate.

After the Cambridge Hotel Motel closed in June, 2015 the building was demolished and the 2034m2 block of land now sits vacant.

The land, which is close to the Pilbeam Theatre and soon-to-be constructed Gallery Apartments, is owned by an out-of-town investor.

Former Cambridge site.
Former Cambridge site. Melanie Plane

3) 143 Alma St

It was once the site of the Wintergarden Theatre.

The theatre was established in 1925, but for a number of years the site has sat vacant, just waiting to be developed.

Just a stone's throw from the East St mall, the huge 2023sq m lot would be the perfect spot for a multi-storey development.

The former Wintergarden site.
The former Wintergarden site. Melanie Plane

4) 3 Cambridge St

Just opposite the former Cambridge Hotel Motel site is another block of land, 3 Cambridge St.

The vacant 1163m2 block, which is currently used for parking, would also be the perfect spot for a development.

It is owned by the owner of the Cambridge Hotel Motel site and has been since 1998. Perhaps an adjoining development is in the making?

Block across from former Cambridge Hotel Motel.
Block across from former Cambridge Hotel Motel. Melanie Plane

5) 35-39 Alma St

Located just across from the Pilbeam Theatre behind Cafe Bliss is three adjoining, vacant blocks screaming to be developed.

And, from what the Bulletin can gather, that might be happening quite soon.

The Bulletin understands an application for a residential development is going through Rockhampton Regional Council at the moment.

More to be revealed on that one soon...

Site for proposed housing development in Alma St.
Site for proposed housing development in Alma St. Melanie Plane
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  construction property rockhampton cbd rockhampton development

