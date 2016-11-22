FIVE THINGS: New places to eat in Rockhampton

THERE'S plenty of culinary choice in Rockhampton, with several new food stores opening in recent months.

1. The Little Olive

This William St cafe is a quaint addition to the city's CBD, featuring as much local product as possible from light fittings to furniture.

The store offers freshly baked goods each day, along with salads and hopes to progress to take-away dinners and cookery classes.

Natalie Mueller at her new café, The Little Olive on William St, Rockhampton. Chloe Lyons

2. The Pie Guru

After successfully opening stores in Park Avenue and Berserker, The Pie Guru is hitting South Rockhampton with a new store opening in Campbell St.

The Pie Guru owner Stevan Davies and his puff pastry goods. Matty Holdsworth

3. Headricks Lane

This brand new bar, brewery and restaurant in East St gives a nod to the Rockhampton's iconic history and is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks.

Headricks Lane Chris Ison ROK181116cheadricks7

4. The Green Eat

The cafe serves everything from raw treats to cold pressed coffee at the site of the former Chat Room Cafe on Stanley St.

Brett and Sarah Hansen at their new cafe The Green Eat. Photo Melanie Plane/The Morning Bulletin Melanie Plane

5. Zambrero

This Mexican food franchise bought a new taste to the city CBD when it opened on the corner of East and Denham Sts in June.