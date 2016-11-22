FIVE THINGS: New places to eat in Rockhampton

THERE'S plenty of culinary choice in Rockhampton, with several new food stores opening in recent months.
1. The Little Olive
This William St cafe is a quaint addition to the city's CBD, featuring as much local product as possible from light fittings to furniture.
The store offers freshly baked goods each day, along with salads and hopes to progress to take-away dinners and cookery classes.
2. The Pie Guru
After successfully opening stores in Park Avenue and Berserker, The Pie Guru is hitting South Rockhampton with a new store opening in Campbell St.
3. Headricks Lane
This brand new bar, brewery and restaurant in East St gives a nod to the Rockhampton's iconic history and is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks.
4. The Green Eat
The cafe serves everything from raw treats to cold pressed coffee at the site of the former Chat Room Cafe on Stanley St.
5. Zambrero
This Mexican food franchise bought a new taste to the city CBD when it opened on the corner of East and Denham Sts in June.