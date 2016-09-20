Five things to be discussed in Rocky council meetings today

COUNCIL: Mayor Margaret Strelow, left and other councillors will meet today.

THE following matters will be addressed in the Rockhampton Regional Council today.

Three committees which will be held today include the Airport, Water and Waste committee, Planning and Regulatory committee and the Infrastructure committee.

A development application for a material change of use for multiple dwelling (eight units) in Clifton St, Berserker. The site currently includes two separate allotments with a total site area of 2,266 square metres. Each lot currently contains a dwelling house.

An application under the development incentives policy for development permit for a material change of use for a residential care facility in Rockhampton.

The possibility of re-naming a section of Pandora Road, Alton Downs will be discussed.

The reconstruction of the road in Bevis St including kerbing.

The Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling Operational report for August will be presented and discussed.