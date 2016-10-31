33°
Five ways to keep your kids safe this Halloween

31st Oct 2016 9:06 AM
Mikaela Berry gets into the spirit of Halloween in the front yard of her Centenary Heights home, Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Mikaela Berry gets into the spirit of Halloween in the front yard of her Centenary Heights home, Thursday, October 27, 2016. Kevin Farmer

WHETHER your little ones are dressing up as witches, wolves or wobbegongs, the folks dressed in blue have some advice for trick or treaters hitting the street this evening.

In fact, Queensland Police have even called in Senior Sergeant Robyn Graves from the "Graveyard Shift Patrol Unit" for some helpful hints.

"While Halloween is a time for the living dead to rise and walk among us, there are also real life dangers that we want people to be mindful of," she said.

"While we at the Graveyard Shift Patrol Unit love to see Queensland's army of little ghouls, goblins and witches out and about, remember that not all mortals appreciate the celebration of All Hallows Eve.

"If you and your spooky squad are planning on trick or treating, it's a good idea to have a larger monster with you. Even better, get a large group of ghouls together.

"As the sun goes down and the living dead rise from the grave, it can get dark in the streets. Make sure you are watching where you are going and keep a look out for cars or broom sticks.

"And remember - if someone has a "No trick or treaters" sign outside their house, make sure you steer clear."
 

PREYING FOR CANDY? HERE'S FIVE TIPS TO STAY SAFE

  1.  Be accompanied by a mother or father monster at all times (or another responsible witch, ghost or vampire;
     
  2.  Black cats love to slink around, but you should walk, not run between houses and stick to the footpath rather than the road. Black cats don't want to be seen, and for good reason, but if you wear black, it will reduce your visibility to passing motorists!
     
  3.  Never enter a stranger's house, even if they have invited you in after knocking on their door;
     
  4. Be aware that not everybody celebrates Halloween, and some may find a group of young witches, zombies or Frankenstein's Bride on their door step very confronting!; and
     
  5. Consider joining your friends on your neighbourhood adventure - there is safety in numbers.
     

Senior Sergeant Graves said adult monsters to play it safe.

"Over the past few weeks, we have received reports of people going over-the-top and dressing up as clowns to intimidate and scare others," she said.

"While we can expect to see a few people wearing elaborate and spooky costumes tonight, we will not tolerate anyone using Halloween as an excuse to engage in intimidating or anti-social behaviour.

"Police will treat any matter reported to them seriously and so people need to be aware that by engaging in these kinds of activities, they may be committing criminal offences or become victims of crime themselves.

"Sometimes people have a few drinks and get a bit carried away - so consider this a timely reminder that the only spirits that should accompany you on journey in a vehicle should be that of wounded souls, not open alcohol or in your tummy."

Topics:  halloween queensland police

