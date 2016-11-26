Flash flooding, storm warning for parts of CQ

Storms are expected to hit the Granite Belt tonight.

AS STORMS begin to impact Capricornia, the Bureau of Meteorology have issued a severe storm warning for parts of the region.

BOM say damaging winds and large hailstones can be expected in the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields district.

In Rockhampton, Gladstone, Biloela, Baralaba and 1770, BOM say severe storms could produce heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding over the next several hours.

The warning comes after 91mm of rainfall was recorded in an hour at Miriam Vale today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. \

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:45 pm.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219.