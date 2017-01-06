Flood warning for Fitzroy River

A car going through flood waters in Cobraball, Limestone Creek last year. Remember, if it's flooded, forget it.

A FLOOD warning is active for the Fitzroy River today.

The Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology issued warning follows heavy rainfall over the upper tributaries of the Connors and Isaac Rivers.

In the 24 hours leading to Wednesday morning, totals of 100-220mm were recorded in the area.

Moderate flood levels are expected at Yatton overnight, while moderate flood levels are rising at Pink Lagoon and expected to peak tonight.

The Isaac River at Yatton is currently at 6.51m and rising.

River levels are expected to exceed the minor flood level (7.50 m) late Friday morning.

Further rises to the moderate flood level are expected overnight Friday into Saturday and then peak between 13m and 13.5m overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Flood Safety Advice: Remember: If it's flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.