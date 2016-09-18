28°
Flood warning issued for the Fitzroy River

18th Sep 2016 1:28 PM
Heavy rain in the city. Water over Boundary Road. September 18, 2016
Heavy rain in the city. Water over Boundary Road. September 18, 2016

THE Australian Bureau of Meteorology has issued an initial minor flood warning for the upper Dawson River catchment.

Minor flood levels are being recorded at Taroom, and widespread rainfall totals of between 50-100mm have been recorded in the upper parts of the Dawson River catchment in the 96 hours to 9am Sunday.

Further rainfall is forecast for the remainder of today.

The Dawson River at Taroom is currently at 4.70 metres and rising.

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qldalert.com

