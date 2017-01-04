Flood warnings possible if low continues

Dust storm at the horizon on Bowenville, contributed by Zoe Crespan.

UPDATE 8:30AM : There is major flooding at Prospect Creek on the Marlboro/Sarina Road. The creek has risen 12 metres since late yesterday, fuelled by more than 200mm of rain overnight.

The Connors River at Mt Bridget has risen 2.2 metres in the last five hours and should continue to rise.

The Isaacs River at Peck Downs rose a further 0.5 metres overnight and will continue to rise.

INITIAL: Was the region's wettest day since torrential rain last July forced the cancellation of the River Festival.

The forecast south-easterly surge hit Gladstone just after midnight and Rockhampton at 1.30am, dumping 35mm of rain inside an hour.

A small low has also developed off Creal Reef, east of Mackay, pushing rain onto the Capricorn Coast.

According to weather forecaster, Mike Griffin, if the low continues, more rain in the northern parts of Capricornia will put the Isaac and Connors Rivers in the firing line with possible flooding.

"The ridge over the region continues to keep the cloud cover, making conditions rather comfortable compared to the muggy last days of 2016," Mr Griffin said.

"Early morning light showers along the Cap Coast will drift inland for the next 2-3 days with temperature maximums of 29-30 degrees celcius.

"But once the ridge weakens, the heat will return to Central Queensland and temperatures will climb to around 34 degrees over the weekend.

"Afternoon storms north of Byfield on Friday could extend into the highlands."

Out to sea, there were wind gusts of more than 50km/hr, pushing waves up to 3m.

The highest rainfall to 9am was 213mm at St Lawrence and 137mm at Springsure with Van Dyke Creek jumping 2m in an hour and causing a flash flood.

The city's highest rainfall was 60mm at Briggs Street in North Rockhampton.

Blackwater and Emerald weren't so lucky with 5mm and 4mm respectively.