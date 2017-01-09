FLOOD WATCH: Road closure as Riverslea rises

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is alerting residents that Riverslea Road at Gogango is closed to all vehicles due to 'flooding' at the Fitzroy River.

Since 9am yesterday (Sunday) the Fitzroy River at Riverslea, 50km west of Rockhampton, has risen from 1.13m to 5.03m and rising. Water is 1.63m over the bridge.

Rockhampton residents should not panic as Riverslea has to reach in excess of 19.5m for Rockhampton to experience a minor flood of 6.5m.

Late last week the Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood warning for the Fitzroy River catchment and posted the latest update, Flood Warning Number: 8 at 10am today.

BOM says moderate flood levels on the Isaac River at Yatton will continue to ease during this morning and while showers are possible over the catchment area during the next few days, they are unlikely to cause any significant renewed river level rises.

For the Connors and Isaac Rivers, minor to moderate flooding is occurring.

The Isaac River at Yatton is currently at 9.74 metres and falling.

River levels at Yatton will fall below the moderate flood level (9.50 m) late Monday morning. The river level is then expected to fall below the minor flood level (7.50 m) during Tuesday.

The next warning will be issued by 10am tomorrow.

Flood Safety Advice

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts