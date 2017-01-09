32°
News

FLOOD WATCH: Road closure as Riverslea rises

Melanie Plane
| 9th Jan 2017 10:01 AM
The Fitzroy River at Riverslea.
The Fitzroy River at Riverslea. Daniel Burdon

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is alerting residents that Riverslea Road at Gogango is closed to all vehicles due to 'flooding' at the Fitzroy River.

Since 9am yesterday (Sunday) the Fitzroy River at Riverslea, 50km west of Rockhampton, has risen from 1.13m to 5.03m and rising. Water is 1.63m over the bridge.

Rockhampton residents should not panic as Riverslea has to reach in excess of 19.5m for Rockhampton to experience a minor flood of 6.5m.

Late last week the Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood warning for the Fitzroy River catchment and posted the latest update, Flood Warning Number: 8 at 10am today.

BOM says moderate flood levels on the Isaac River at Yatton will continue to ease during this morning and while showers are possible over the catchment area during the next few days, they are unlikely to cause any significant renewed river level rises.

For the Connors and Isaac Rivers, minor to moderate flooding is occurring.

The Isaac River at Yatton is currently at 9.74 metres and falling.

River levels at Yatton will fall below the moderate flood level (9.50 m) late Monday morning. The river level is then expected to fall below the minor flood level (7.50 m) during Tuesday.

The next warning will be issued by 10am tomorrow.

Flood Safety Advice

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  fitzroy river flood flood watch gogango riverslea

Grazier battles Shoalwater Bay Training Area expansion

Grazier battles Shoalwater Bay Training Area expansion

Shoalwater Bay Training Area will be expanded, absorbing 30-40 other properties

$600M RESORT: 19,000 Cap Coast and Rocky jobs on the line

FENCED OFF: Pools at Caporicorn Resort has been drained and the area has been fenced off as revitalisation works progress.

Brittany Lauga says Keppel needs jobs

BIG RAIN: Forecasts for close to 100mm in Rocky region

Forecast rain for the next four days.

Weatherzone says high probability of more heavy falls for CQ

FLOOD WATCH: Road closure as Riverslea rises

The Fitzroy River at Riverslea.

Fitzroy River rises by 4m overnight at Gogango

Local Partners

Rocky reps keen to shine on diamonds at nationals

Rockhampton will be represented on and off the diamonds at the national under-15 boys softball championships, which start on Sunday at Redlands.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Saintly Pro provides earnings and enjoyment

Rockhampton trainer Jim O'Shea (right) has done a good job with Saintly Pro (pictured).

Race horse collects prize money at 17 of 28 starts

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Five things to do today around the region

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ACTIVITIES for families in Rockhampton and along the Capricorn Coast

New bird at the zoo among list of things to do

Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzees have fun with a bubble bath and stay cool in summer.

Animal fun, lego fun and other activities

Stars hit Golden Globes red carpet

Stars hit Golden Globes red carpet

All the hottest frocks and shocks from the 74th annual Golden Globes red carpet.

Anna Kendrick would rather drink than win

Anna Kendrick prefers not to win awards

Jimmy Fallon to open Golden Globes with musical spoof

Jimmy Fallon, host of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, poses with Miss Golden Globes 2017, from left, sisters Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone after rolling out the red carpet during Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jimmy Fallon will open the night with a musical spoof of La La Land.

Ben Affleck: I'd 'discourage' my kids from becoming actors

Ben Affleck would "discourage" his children from becoming actors

Rocky band to tour with Aussie music stars

SCHOOL MATES: Rhys Adams, Lyle Hardy, Joe Scriha, Rangi Barnes make up the band Pandamic.

CQ band set to join the Rubens on their North QLD tour

Oscars glory in sight for CQ make-up artist

STARRING ROLE: Sarah Snook, Amanda Woodhams and Hayley Magnus in a scene from The Dressmaker, where hairstyling and make-up was overseen by Rocky-born Shane Thomas. The team have been shortlisted for an Oscar.

Shane Thomas heads to LA with make-up team from The Dressmaker.

Samsung or LG: Who will win Australia's TV war in 2017?

Samsung's new QLED televisons: Where TV is art.

LG wins the 'whoa display' award but Samsung leader for 11 years

Prestigious Hillside Estate Retreat with STUNNING POOL!

3 Emily Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $565,000

This immaculately presented home will suit you and your family like no other! Perfectly positioned in the prestigious Hillside Estate, the home offers a family...

Only 2 years Old and Simply Beautiful

14 College Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $410,000

This beautiful lowset 4 bedroom home has an air-conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk-in robe, which is located at the rear of the home and an...

A Prized Lifestyle Awaits You in Paramount Park

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $685,000

On arrival you will be pleasantly surprised from the moment you enter this prestige home offering approximately 320m2 under roof and 9ft high ceilings. A cleverly...

3 Bedroom Highset Home

11 Alick Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $199,000

This home has 3 good sized bedrooms, remodeled bathroom and a good kitchen for all of the family to spread out and enjoy. Other features include, large...

Lazy Sundays By The Pool!

12 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $429,000

With large open spaces, modern plan, and vibrant bright colours, this lowset rendered home offers 4 bedrooms, main having walk-in robe and ensuite, functional...

Stunning Family Home, Showcasing Amazing Resort Style Living for Just One Lucky Family

23 Connemara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $525,000

You will absolutely love this Amazing Resort Lifestyle Home beautifully positioned on an elevated 1046m2 within walking distance to the Uni and Heights College. ...

Country Style Living On Just Under an Acre - 10 Minutes to Town

71 Belmont Road, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $409,000

This low maintenance brick and tile 4 bedroom home is located on 3,787m2 and just 10 minutes to major North side Shopping. Your home includes -4 bedrooms, office...

Cheaper than Renting!!

28 Sorrento Way, Zilzie 4710

House 3 2 2 $279,000

This neat & tidy home offers exceptional value for the first home buyer! Located just minutes from the Great Barrier Reef Resort, club house & golf course! • 3...

Grand family living with spectacular views

15 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

andbull; 4 generously sized bedrooms with additional office all boasting built in wardrobes, security screen and ceiling fans. andbull; The beautifully spacious...

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 1 $199,000

Located close to Callaghan Park Race Course and Berserker State School, this high set 2 bedroom home is PERFECT for the savvy investor or first home buyer!

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

EXCLUSIVE: Why are investors flocking to Mt Morgan?

No Caption

Interstate investors snap up Mount Morgan property

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

2017 will be 'the year' for Cap Coast real estate

Shae O'Reilly

'We wouldn't go making a call this ballsy on a whim'

Two CQ regions among 'most accessible' to first home buyers

Sold Home For Sale Sign in Front of Beautiful New House.

The 2016 report tracks the time it would take to save a deposit

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!