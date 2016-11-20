Floral passion blooms business win

INSPIRED to bring more creativity and meaning into her life, young Yeppoon florist, Shannon Hawkes took the initiative to start her own business less than twelve months ago and was rewarded for her efforts last week, winning Best New Business at the Capricornia Business Awards 2016.

Shannon was cheered on by her friends, family and fiancé Arran McArthur who attended the evening in support.

"We are so happy and surprised," Shannon said.

"With so many great new businesses in the region, it's a really nice feeling to get an award like this. Our thanks go out to everyone who supported us and helped us along the way, especially our customers!”

"It's really nice to get positive feedback and validation that you're on the right track. The exposure for a new business like ours is fantastic too."

Specialising in wedding floristry and botanical-based workshops, Shannon said the year has been hard work, but worth it to see the delight of brides (and grooms!) on their wedding day and happy workshop participants having fun creating kokedama and macramé plant hangers with their friends.

"The best part is they get to take what they've made home to decorate their house! We also run flower crown-making workshops, which have been a great hit with brides for their hens' parties," she said.

"We'll soon be launching a 'daily bunch' delivery service, where we'll be creating beautiful fresh flower bunches for the local area featuring a different style or theme each day ."