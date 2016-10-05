Football CQ announce new club and competition

FOR THE last few weeks, something exciting has been bubbling under the surface at the Football Central Queensland headquarters.

And now, FCQ's Rockhampton competition manager Jim Douglas and volunteer Calvin Lynch can finally let the cat out of the bag.

The pair yesterday launched an exciting new futsal competition following the establishment of CQ Futsal Club.

The competition, which will he held at the Rockhampton YWCA in Robinson St, is supported by Football Queensland with the new club coming under the umbrella of the sport's national body, Football Federation Australia (FFA).

Douglas said the sky was limit as the competition would essentially eradicate the existing gap in football development in the region.

"Its quite an exciting new start for futsal in Rockhampton. It's officially aligned with Futsal Queensland and the FFA's national curriculum and program,” Douglas said.

"It's really only been something that has come ahead in the last few months. There has been some planning about it from the perspective of Football Queensland and Football CQ taking it over.

"Chantal Card at the YWCA has been running futsal here but more aligned with the Ys program rather than the official Football Queensland program.

"There is a movement across the country to align all the futsal programs with the national curriculum and that's where we come in.”

Douglas said there was no reason why the competition couldn't grow to the size and calibre of it's outdoor counterpart, the CQ Premier League.

"There is a clear recognition of the importance of futsal in skill development,” he said.

"If you look at the South Americans and there history and use of futsal... no one can doubt the skill level of south Americans. That's where they get it. Close contact, very small spaces, tight control, little time on the ball - that's what it's all about. If you develop that you can transfer those skills into the outdoor game.”

Lynch shared Douglas' sentiment, saying the new competition had already piqued the interest of existing futsal clubs across Central Queensland.

"We're associated right through to the national level to FFA down to Football Queensland which gives a player pathway for young players to be able to play the game at a higher level,” Lynch said.

"We've also got interest out of Bundaberg and neighbouring areas so down the track we can look at developing representative teams to go through to a state and national level.

"We have already had interest out of Gladstone wanting to come up and play us already and we haven't even started yet.

"The approach that we've taken is basically to develop satellite areas. There is interest in the Capricorn Coast to find a place down there to hold futsal and in Biloela, Emerald and Gladstone as well.

"Within those areas we'll be able to develop and grow the game from the junior base upwards and come from the other end with senior and commercial teams.”

Lynch said the new competition, which will this season run through to March, provided an opportunity to develop and engage players young and old.

"We're looking not only at the junior football players who have played throughout the season but at engaging the community a lot wider, regardless of whether children have played other sports and use this as an opportunity to cross train and develop 360 degree awareness and skills,” he said.

"This is a very fast game. We're canvassing wide across children aged 7 through to 17 and also interested in conducting men's, women's, mixed and commercial teams here at the centre so we maximise the use of the facility as much as we can.

"It's a short fast game which is over and done with in 45 minutes but there are tremendous skills to be learnt. The good thing about the YWCA is that it's centrally located, there's no moving about and the draw is the draw.”

Lynch said FCQ also hoped to tap into the school-based generation of players.

"There's some tremendous stuff happening with school football here in Rockhampton. There are some people really driving the outdoor game and the indoor or futsal game through the school program,” Lynch said.

"We have found through our interaction with the schools that more than 50% of the players that form teams and take part in teams at a school level, primary of high, do not play the game of a weekend.

"From our perspective, at FCQ, it's a tremendous area of interest for us to be able to start engaging with them.”

With games due to start on 10 October, registrations for players can still be made via the My Football Club website or by contacting Chantal at the YWCA via the CQ Futsal Facebook page CQ website.