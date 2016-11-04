30°
News

Footy player shows fine art skills in new exhibition

Guy Williams | 4th Nov 2016 11:05 AM
St Brendan's College student Jack Callow and Brother Steve Grundy with the portrait Jack painted of Steve.
St Brendan's College student Jack Callow and Brother Steve Grundy with the portrait Jack painted of Steve. Guy Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JACK Callow is all that St Brendan's College wants its students to be.

The boy from Biloela is a talented rugby league player who helped steer the school to the 2016 Rockhampton Secondary Schools First XIII premiership earlier in the year.

He has his sights set on continuing his rugby league career while pursuing an exercise and a sports science degree at university with the hope of one day becoming a Health and Physical Education teacher.

But the 17-year-old is a whole lot more than your typical footy player.

And St Brendan's is a whole lot more than just a rugby league school.

Jack is a talented artist whose portrait of Brother Steve Grundy will be among the collection at the college's art exhibition tomorrow.

Held in conjunction with the SBC Expo and Orientation Day, the art exhibition will showcase Jack's work alongside pieces produced by the school's talented artists, providing the public with an opportunity to view and purchase the artwork on show. Brother Grundy is a mentor to many of the college's students and Jack said he'd garnered an appreciation for the former principal.

Jack wanted to pay tribute to Grundy, who tutors students, builds sets for the school musical, helps drive the college's buses and helps out in classrooms.

"He's a former principal here and he's one of those people that are always there to help out with the boys,” Jack said.

Brother Grundy said he wasn't surprised with Jack's artwork and believed it was a reflection of SBC students.

"The most important thing is for people to realise that we are more than just a rugby league school,” Brother Grundy said.

"We have talented musicians and artists here and people think we're only a rugby league school.

"The fact that Jack is a kid who plays rugby league, wants to be a PE teacher when he's finished but is also a talented artist, and has the opportunity to improve on his artistic skills is a credit to the school.”

Jack started at St Brendan's College in 2015 and has worked tirelessly on his artwork behind the scenes. "The interesting thing about Jack as an artist is he's committed,” art head of department Lee Ann Handley said.

"The other students, they would just finish, but Jack would come back after school, he would stay at lunchtime, he would take it home and keep coming back and going through that process to get to that higher sense of resolution. It's that satisfaction that comes with it too.”

Lee Ann witnessed firsthand the time Jack invested in his artwork however his masterpiece came as a surprise to his teammates.

"It's a thing I like to do in my own time, I guess,” Jack said. "Not many of my mates like art or do art but it's a hobby of mine and I enjoy it.

"The boys seem to like it. They still pay me out about doing art, but they were impressed.

"A few of them were surprised that I had the skill to pull off artwork like that.”

The open day will provide interested students and their families an opportunity to tour the college, conduct science experiments, test their physical skills with the college's HPE department and experience all the college has to offer.

Lee Ann said the exhibition provided students with an opportunity to gain valuable experience.

"We have work from Year 7 to Year 12 and it's a chance for all the kids to get their work into a public arena and learn what it's like to exhibit their work and put it out into a public space,” Lee Ann said.

The SBC Open Day starts at 9am. Students' work can be purchased on St Brendan's College Facebook page.

Guy Williams

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  art rugby league st brendan's college whatson

Council responds to Saigon Saigon claims

Council responds to Saigon Saigon claims

Council says the business owners recieved compensation for the move and have since requested another payout.

Heavy rain overnight in CQ with falls of up to 130mm recorded

Annette Slade from Lennox Station near Longreach posted these photos on Facebook in the past 24 hours.

CQ resident saying it was a 'beautiful start to the season'.

Defence force in discussion with property owners

A Japanese Ground Self Defence Force soldier and an Australian Army soldier confirm their objective is secured in the Urban Operations Training Facility at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, during Exercise Southern Jackaroo/Diamond Sprint 16.

Is the military making moves on Central Queensland?

The wait for TC Marcia reconstruction works will be worth it

Statue Bay road.

Stabilisation works should be work the wait

Local Partners

Thousands party in Bell Park's Oktoberfest

THOUSANDS flocked to Bell Park last weekend for the 32nd annual Emu Park Lions Club Oktoberfest.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

DRONE: Residents frustrated with Statue Bay work delays

FRUSTRATED: Barry Schutze says the Statue Bay repairs are taking too long. INSET:

"It's been one of the most complex jobs we've had,” Cr Ludwig said.

Footy player shows fine art skills in new exhibition

St Brendan's College student Jack Callow and Brother Steve Grundy with the portrait Jack painted of Steve.

Jack wanted to pay tribute to Grundy

Brand new Opera show for the Caves

IT'S BACK: Opera lovers unite at the Capricorn Caves for a stunning show.

New faces and old coming to the Caves

CQ Wedding Expo to help brides plan perfect days

CQ Wedding Expo organiser Louise Wilson. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Hundreds are expected to hit the showgrounds this weekend

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

NICOLE Kidman has revealed her new movie 'Lion' feels like "a love letter" to her children

Jarryd Hayne takes up the Call of Duty

Jarryd Hayne joins eSports athletes in trying out the ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Academy’ training program.

eSports now worth almost $500m with global audience of 148 million

You little ripper! Russell Coight's back on our TV screens

Channel 10 is renewing the iconic TV series Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures.

IN great news for comedy fans, an Aussie treasure is coming back.

Stefanovic to lose $8m mansion in divorce

Today show co-host Karl Stefanovic.

Karl Stefanovic may be forced to give up an $8 million mansion

James Packer would've married Mariah Carey without prenup

James Packer was prepared to marry Mariah Carey without a prenup

Antonov to take off home

Antonov-124-100 landing at Rockhampton airport. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

The plane which can fit two helicopters inside is back in Rocky

Coast seafood outlet to feature on SBS cooking show

STARRING: Soulfish owner Dan Learoyd (right).

A Sunshine Coast seafood shop will next week feature on TV

Amazing Renovated, Steel Framed, Brick Home in Frenchville -Only $320,000!

6 Beal Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $320,000

What a fantastic' Surprise Property' - you simply must see to fully appreciate . You will absolutely love the brilliant private location, at the crest of a quiet...

Beach House Fully Renovated, Urgent Sale Required

20 Ganter Street, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 2 NOW $365,000

This one will take some beating for its position, presentation and price. Situated only metres from the sand on the northern tip of Lammermoor beach you're...

Stunning Gable With Sensational Deck In Frenchville!

427 Berserker Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Everything your family is looking for in a Fabulous Gable Family Home in Frenchville - amazing old world charm and character combined perfectly with ultra modern...

Frenchville Beauty

200 Houlihan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $299,000

Are you looking for a home in a well sought after location? Then this one would be perfect for you! Situated close to Primary Schools, Eichelberger Park, Shopping...

Lowset Brick with Inground Pool

5 Cypress Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This beautiful lowset 4 bedroom brick home is the perfect family home in a great location and close to all amenities in Norman Gardens eg CQU, Heights College...

Stylish Home in Central Location!

31 Power Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 1 $345,000

This Greg Dean & Latitude home presents character and a refreshing point of difference from standard three bedroom homes. Featuring fresh open plan living with...

Resort-Style Palace overlooking the Golf Course

73 Monaco Drive, Zilzie 4710

House 5 3 3 Auction

Auction Location: On Site. A modern marvel radiating elegance and luxury over two levels. The designer interior is enhanced with marble floors, ducted...

One Acre Block with House &amp; Shed Pad!

2 Nevallan Drive, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already ... $290,000

Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already fenced on one side with water available from both sides of the block...

Big Beach House + Pool !!

5 Orchid Street, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 2 2 $409,500

One street back from the secluded end of Kinka beach, boasting views from the entertaining deck and a large in ground swimming pool, this home is perfect for...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $299,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!