FORECAST: From heavy rainfall, to heatwave and back again

Amber Hooker
| 13th Jan 2017 5:30 AM
Four-day rainfall forecast for Central and Central Western Queensland.
Four-day rainfall forecast for Central and Central Western Queensland. BoM

FROM heavy rainfall, to heatwave and back again, the weather forecast for Central Queensland has swept from one extreme to the other this week.

The heavy rainfall which saw flood waters rise to minor and moderate levels early in the week is predicted to return as a trough system progresses east across central and southern Queensland.

Thunderstorms are expected in Capricornia during the late morning and afternoon today, with a 70% chance of showers and temperatures of up to 35 degrees in Rockhampton and 31 in Yeppoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology's four-day rainfall model suggests the highest rainfall (between 100-150mm) will drop west and southwest of Emerald, which could feed into the Fitzroy Catchment via the Nogoa River.

The bureau also forecast a heightened chance of showers and thunderstorms across much of the state tomorrow.

There's a high chance of showers and thunderstorms about northern Queensland with locally heavy falls and storms extending into the central interior and the east coast north of Gladstone.

Temperatures will remain well above the average across southern Queensland with the exception of the far southwest where a cooler airmass will dominate in the wake of the trough.

Looking to Sunday, the trough system is expected to progress east with a high chance of showers and thunderstorms over the central, northern and southeast interior and the chance of heavy falls and storms.

Water levels

Dam levels, December 12:

  • Bedford Weir: 100.5%
  • Fairbairn dam: 41%

River levels, December 12:

  • Fitzroy River at Riverslea: 4.68m and falling, 1.28m above bridge
  • Isaac River at Yatton: 4.41m and falling, below minor flood level
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bureau of meteorlogy fairbairn dam fitzroy catchment fitzroy river flooding rain weather







