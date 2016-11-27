Forensic team shuts down street to collect evidence

The woman sustained severe head injuries and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition.

UPDATE 11am: The 31-year-old pedestrian hit by a car in North Rockhampton this morning remains in a critical condition in Rockhampton Hospital

Investigating police say they are aware of the vehicle involved in the Charles St accident and the circumstances at this time appear to be non-suspicious.

Police have called for witnesses to come forward and are conducting a door knock in the area.

Scenes of Crime officers are at the scene of the accident compiling evidence.

INITIAL 8am: POLICE want to speak to passengers in a taxi who may have witnessed an accident where a woman was struck by a vehicle and critically injured in North Rockhampton this morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate at around 1.40am a woman has been struck by a vehicle on Charles St in the Berserker area.

Police are hoping to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident, including the passengers of a taxi who were transported to a nearby address around the time of the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.