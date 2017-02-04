Forget Trump's America, Central Queensland town opens doors to Syrian refugees

epa05135468 Syrian children pose for a photo at Azraq Syrian refugee camp, Jordan, 30 January 2016. Jordanian Prime Minister Abdullah Ensour visited the camp days before the Fourth international donors' conference in London to discuss the refugee crisis and ways to support them and the host countries. EPA/JAMAL NASRALLAH

AS PRESIDENT Donald Trump refuses to allow immigrants from several majority Muslim countries, a Central Queensland town is celebrating how diversity has improved their community.

Teys Australia at Biloela and Access Community Services Ltd have created jobs for refugees, through the Friendly Nation Initiative.

Assistant Minister for Social Services and Multicultural Affairs, Senator the Hon Zed Seselja visited the Biloela meatworks this week to meet those who had benefited from the partnership.

"We know that new arrivals bring a range of skills, knowledge, and innovative work and business practices which can contribute to increases in production and improvement in productivity,” he told a community roundtable with Banana Shire Councillors.

"Migrants have an enormous amount to give in our regions and the Government is focussed on ensuring they have as many opportunities to contribute as possible.”

General manager of Teys Australia at Biloela, Duncan Downie, said the company had been improved by the employment of migrants and refugees.

"They bring a very diverse skillset to our business, diversity of thought and experiences which complement our existing employee base,” he said.

To get involved in the program, clients are screened and given support before and during employment.

Access Community Services Ltd CEO, Gail Ker, said the program recognised creating pathways to employment was crucial to successfully resettling newly arrived refugees.

"It's great to see the success of the initiative here in Biloela, a region we've been active in since partnering with Teys in 2009 on our national award winning initiative, the Rural Employment Assistance Program,” she said.