Forgotten drugs found in a Gracemere bathroom

NATHAN Douglas Houlison turned to using amphetamines when he "fell into a bad time”.

The 42-year-old Gracemere man fronted the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after police searched his home and found a small bag with a white substance in the bathroom on July 13 last year.

It was found to contain 0.5 grams of amphetamine.

Houlison's defence told the court the court it was "left over from a time before when he was using”.

He told the court the road works contractor has since got counselling.

He was fined $400 and ordered to undergo a drug assessment.

Houlison was also fined $250 on another matter for failing to provide his identifying particulars to police on January 5 this year.