FORMAL FEATURE: Lighthouse Christian School

23rd Nov 2016 3:00 PM
Lighthouse Christian School Formal: Class of 2016.
Lighthouse Christian School Formal: Class of 2016. Contributed ROK211116formallight

Lighthouse Christian School students celebrated their graduation with their school formal.

Supplied pictures were taken on the Fitzroy River boardwalk.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Why join the SES?

WHEN disaster strikes, it's the men and women in bright orange who are there.

Blackwater locals sick of law breaking youths

Blackwater locals sick of law breaking youths

A surge in youth crime in Blackwater has caused concern for business owners who have been the target of teenage attacks

CQ helicopter pilot remains in hospital after fatal crash

A supplied image obtained from facebook on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2016 of Queensland police ground crew being winched into bushland during a search, Mount Carbine, Queensland. A man's body has been found in the wreckage of a helicopter which crashed yesterday in the Daintree Rainforest, far north Queensland. (AAP Image/Rescue 510 Cairns)

Tragically the 25-year-old passenger's body was found under wreckage

Lauga's answers to the rise of One Nation and tackling PTSD

Local member Brittany Lauga helps out at the Lend A Hand activity organised for the Livingstone Shire to clean up after Cyclone Marcia. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

We put a range of questions to Ms Lauga and here are her answers

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Caves brings in the community Christmas spirit

SEASON GREETINGS: The Caves Lions Barry Hannam, Graeme Darr and Mark Beattie with the wheelbarrow of Christmas goodies that is to be raffled at The Caves Christmas Fair on Friday, November 25.

Come along to the Lions Community Christmas Fair in the Square.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Catherine Carson, Elise Safstrom and Hope Storrie at the CBD Christmas Fair which is on tonight.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

DON'T MISS: The Dust of Uruzgan will see Fred Smith perform at Yeppoon Town Hall on Sunday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

"It is a legacy and life is very short and we have worked 22 years with building this up to what it is and why f**k it up now."

Fresh death metal this Friday

Hollow World will make their new single available this Friday. Photo Contributed

Death metal band take a look at humans filth

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Robbie says the joke has gone too far now

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Sienna Skies drop new single from 'A Darker Shade of Truth'

Sienna Skies' brand new LP A Darker Shade of Truth, will be released into the world on December 2. Photo Contributed

Sky is the limit for band's new release

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

