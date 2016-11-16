FORMAL: Your guide to last minute buys

DRESSES have been bought, hair and make-up trials completed, ties and cuff links purchased, the red carpet is all but rolled out.

Yes that's right, formal week is upon us. Let the glitz and glamour begin.

But if you are one of the few that haven't got yourself completely organised, The Morning Bulletin has you covered.

We talked to some of Rocky's favourite stores to give you the inside scoop on what trends to keep an eye out for, what colour is in this formal season, what accessory best goes with your shoes and where you can even snag a last minute bargain.

Brett Burke from Mark Bunt menswear said navy, slim-fit suits are the most popular look at the moment.

"Your blues, navies and greys are always a popular look and paired with your tan accessories you have a classic look,” Mr Burke said.

Along with dressing to impress, Mark Bunt is offering $100 dollars off suits for students purchasing for formal.

Both Cory Furber from Swarv menswear and Mr Burke said pocket squares and bow ties have been the must have accessory for young men shopping for their perfect formal look.

"Pocket squares and bow ties have been really popular and lapel pins have been making a bit of a comeback as well,” Mr Furber said.

Emily Kelly from Coopers agreed that navy was popular, adding the fitted look with a train had been very popular.

"A dress that fits the body well and emphasises what you've got is always a good way to go. It's all about wearing what makes you feel good and is comfortable,” she said.

When it comes to accessories, Emily said a statement piece was always a good choice.

Rose gold has been the pick for accessories and according to Debbie Brine from Shoes on East it is a popular choice for shoes as well.

"You always have the champagnes, nudes and silvers which are really popular, but rose gold has been quite popular as well,” Ms Brine said.

For anyone who has had a last minute change of mind or hasn't purchased their shoes yet, Debbie said Shoes on East has lost of styles on offer from $100 or less.

So, be sure to keep your eye out over the next week for lots of navy suits, pocket squares and tan accessories for the guys and navy dresses and rose gold accessories for the girls.