Former Baralaba boy and now Burleigh barista's shot at ISC glory

Matty Holdsworth | 21st Sep 2016 4:39 PM
ON THE BURST: CQ's Connor Broadhurst gets in the clear for the Burleigh Bears against the Mackay Cutters at Pizzey Park.
ON THE BURST: CQ's Connor Broadhurst gets in the clear for the Burleigh Bears against the Mackay Cutters at Pizzey Park. WENDY VAN DEN AKKER

RUGBY LEAGUE: He is a latte-pouring, teacher in training, living the high life on the Gold Coast's glitter strip.

But Connor Broadhurst is in no hurry to forget his Central Queensland roots. He is country to the core.

Ahead of Sunday's Intrust Super Cup grand final, Broadhurst will line up with the Burleigh Bears - his first time doing the big dance since high school.

"It is my second year with Burleigh and we are going really well, last year was up and down but this year we are going strong,” the 22-year-old Baralaba product said.

"I grew up playing for the Baralaba Panthers with Corey Oates, we went all through juniors together and both made rep sides.

"My time in CQ was great. I love coming from the country and loved St Brendan's. I cracked their firsts twice, in Years 11 and 12.

"It feels awesome to be back in a grand final, I haven't played one since Brendan's. We played Emmaus and prevailed in an ugly win.”

Burleigh Bears centre Connor Broadhurst on his way to the try line.
Burleigh Bears centre Connor Broadhurst on his way to the try line. Paul Goodman

Since that grand final, Broadhurst's road from Rocky, has been just that.

He spent two seasons with the Parramatta Eels under-20s and his final one with the Gold Coast Titans. He went within reach of cracking the first grade squad but missed out.

It didn't take long for Burleigh to come knocking.

Broadhurst starred in the Bears qualifying final against the minor-premiers and Sunday's opponents Redcliffe Dolphins. He ran in two tries and racked up 223 metres from centre.

He schooled seasoned opponent Daniel Randall that day and if he does it again, the big clubs will surely pounce.

"This competition is great for our development. You look at all good players from the winning sides, they get picked up. Some have already been grabbed.

"Randall was going well before he played us and I managed to get the measure of him. I played really well.

"If I can play that well again I will be really happy and any expose will be even better,” he added.

With just his end of semester exams awaiting him, it won't be long till he has a classroom of his own. While he is happy with where he is right now, he wouldn't rule out a Capras call-up.

Broadhurst and the Bears kick-off on Sunday at 3.55pm at Suncorp Stadium.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
