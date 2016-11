SCHOOL REUNION: Past students and teachers of Crescent Lagoon State School got together at the Frenchville Sports Club to catch up on old times.

PAST students & teachers of Crescent Lagoon State School enjoyed their annual re-union luncheon at the Frenchville Sports Club on Saturday 5 November.

30 students from the early sixties or before attended.

8 students got together in 2008 to renew friendships from their school years, and numbers have gradually increased since then.

The re-union is held annually on the first Saturday in November, and anyone interested should contact either Margaret on 49388237 or Nina on 49342859.