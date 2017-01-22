Former Rocky man documents the rise of Trump

A FROMER Rockhampton man was front and centre at President Donald Trump's inauguration yesterday.
Bartley Price, a cameraman with the ABC (US), posted a countdown to the event on social media.
Mr Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th President by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, promising to "faithfully execute the office of the president” and "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States”.
While this was met with a massive round of applause from his supporters, Mr Trump's inauguration was not a popular affair.
It's been estimated that Mr Trump only managed to draw about a third of Mr Obama's 1.8 million-strong crowd.