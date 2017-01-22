34°
Former Rocky man documents the rise of Trump

22nd Jan 2017 10:21 AM
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Jae C. Hong

A FROMER Rockhampton man was front and centre at President Donald Trump's inauguration yesterday.

Bartley Price, a cameraman with the ABC (US), posted a countdown to the event on social media.

\"And, ready!\" he posted with his crew
\"And, ready!\" he posted with his crew Bartley Price Facebook

Mr Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th President by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, promising to "faithfully execute the office of the president” and "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States”.

Vice President Mike Pence with ABC journalist Martha Raddatz. \"Two days to go...,\" Mr Price posted.
Vice President Mike Pence with ABC journalist Martha Raddatz. \"Two days to go...,\" Mr Price posted. Bartley Price Facebook

While this was met with a massive round of applause from his supporters, Mr Trump's inauguration was not a popular affair.

\"The Obama's leave the Capitol..\"
\"The Obama's leave the Capitol..\" Bartley Price Facebook

It's been estimated that Mr Trump only managed to draw about a third of Mr Obama's 1.8 million-strong crowd.

