Former Rocky stock squad boss awarded medal

ceremony in Rockhampton on November 16, 2016.

SIXTEEN years after a former Queensland Police Service stock squad officer died, his daughter stepped up to receive a service medal on his behalf.

Sergeant Douglas Helmore retired from the service in 1980 as the head of the stock investigation squad in Rockhampton.

His daughter, Sandra Jones, accepted his National Police Service Medal on his behalf at an awards ceremony in Rockhampton on Wednesday.

Sgt Helmore's grand daughter Tanya Sutton and great grandson Riley Sutton also attended the awards ceremony.

Sgt Helmore was born in 1924 and served in the Royal Australian Air Force in World War 2 before joining the police force in 1950.

During his police career, he was stationed at Roma St Station (Brisbane), Mareeba, Laura, Bundaberg, Rosedale and Rockhampton.

Mrs Jones said her father was always in the stock squads.

She said he grew up on the land as his parents owned a property.

"When he retired, he spent six months of the year at the Beachside Caravan Park fishing, which was his great love along with his grandchildren who spent their weekends there as well,” Mrs Jones said.