Forward pack set to strengthen in 2017

Kim Williams and Matt Groat who has just been signed with the Central Queensland Capras.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Rockhampton Leagues Club CQ Capras are set to add some more fire power to their forward pack in 2017 as latest addition Matt Groat signs with the club.

With the newest player standing 192cm tall and weighing in at 118kg, coach Kim Williams says Groat will easily be one of the biggest players in the comp.

"We did struggle against bigger teams this year so with him on board it certainly strengthens our forward pack so he will bring that intimidation factor,” Kim said.

"For a big guy he's got an amazing work ethic and work rate, he plays big minutes and looks for work both in attack and defence, that's probably his greatest quality.”

Groat approached the CQ club while he was still living and playing over in England, looking for a gig closer to home.

While overseas Groat met Capras stalwart Guy Williams who put him in contact with Kim and things flowed from there.

"He actually contacted me which is a really good sign, his partner is from a family I know very well, I actually coached his partner's brother years ago,” Kim said.

"So he made the first contact saying he wanted to come back from England and was looking for an Intrust Super Cup opportunity.

"I was very happy with that, he's an outstanding player actually and for someone to debut at 19 in the front row in the NRL is extremely rare so he's a player of obvious quality; he's had a few injuries over the last couple of years but ended up in England for the last two seasons.”

Groat is fresh from playing two seasons in England after debuting in the NRL for the West Tigers at just 19.

The young player ran out for West Tigers for 17 matches before moving on to the St George Dragons in 2014, where injuries limited his opportunities.

He was eventually signed by Salford in the UK Super League in 2015 and spent the last season playing for Dewsbury in the English Championship League.

Groat who only arrived in Rockhampton on Wednesday said joining the club gave him a "good opportunity to play a good season in the Intrust Super Cup”.

"I haven't met any of the boys yet so hopefully by the end of the week I would have met a few of them,” Groat said.

"Hopefully I just bring a good go forward in the middle and some consistency to the team.”

Williams said the team certainly needed to strengthen some areas and bringing Groat on board would allow that.

"As I said, he was looking at an opportunity to get back to Australia and wasn't necessarily interested in playing in the NRL by the sounds of it and it's very pleasing when those sorts of players fall into your lap.”