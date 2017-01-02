29°
Foster carers kept in the dark?

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 2nd Jan 2017 6:02 AM
Can more be done to prevent child abuse and neglect?
Can more be done to prevent child abuse and neglect?

MORE than half of the foster carers in Rockhampton do not have access to information about the child in their care that could assist in providing protection and care, the Liberal National Party claims.

Opposition spokeswoman for Child Safety Ros Bates claims figures from October leaked months earlier than usual show 586 of 1043 have not had valid placement agreements in the past six months in Central Queensland.

In Rockhampton, the figures the LNP have provided suggest 227 of 380 in care don't have valid agreements.

"Too many vulnerable children are being placed into homes with either out-of-date placement agreements or no agreement at all," Ms Bates said.

"How are these carers meant to give these children a better future with one hand tied behind their back?"

According to the figures, there were 1708 movements across Queensland in 2015-16 compared to 1350 in 2011-12.

The LNP says this increase could be attributed to the fact carers aren't being given all the information they need to care for a child.

However, the State Government has hit back at these claims.

"The October figures quoted by the LNP are inaccurate and do not match the data held by the Department of Child Safety," acting Child Safety Minister Grace Grace said.

"Accurate data that includes October will be published on schedule next year."

She said the State Government was rebuilding the child protection system after the LNP Government under Campbell Newman cut 225 child safety workers.

"We have hired an additional 129 workers this financial year, including 11 new child safety workers in the Central Queensland region," Ms Grace said.

"The number of children with three or fewer foster care placements has improved over the last five years and we have seen a significant increase in the number of children placed."

M*A*S*H actor William Christopher dies

William Christopher has died at the age of 84

ABC’s New Year’s Eve coverage divides viewers

The ABC left viewers unimpressed with its NYE coverage, again

Kylie Minogue wants a quiet 2017

Singer Kylie Minogue

KYLIE Minogue talks 2017 and Aussie Christmas

WATCH: Thousands celebrate the new year safely in Rocky CBD

New Years Eve fireworks in Rockhampton.

2017 arrives safely in Rocky

