Four drink drivers nabbed in CQ in Christmas campaign

POLICE OPERATION: Constable Stewart Goodall of the Proserpine Police about to conduct a RBT.Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

POLICE have intercepted a raft of high-range speeding motorists and drink drivers across Queensland during the Christmas Road Safety Campaign, but Capricornia has proven to be a pleasant surprise.

Across the state police conducted more than 4,000 RBTs (Random Breath Tests) on Christmas Day with 56 drivers charged with drink driving, but the Capricornia region produced only four drink drivers between Friday and Monday.

A spokesperson from the Queensland Police said it was a "positive result” for the region.

The Festive Break phase entered Day 5 today, and will continue until 11.59pm January 3, 2017.

The highest drink driving reading was on the Gold Coast, with a 33-year-old woman charged after allegedly returning a Breath Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.252, more than five times the legal limit at Burleigh Heads.

Almost 1,600 speeding motorists were nabbed state wide on day three of Festive Break including the following high-range speeding offences:

190km/h in a 110km/h zone on the Bruce Highway at Glass House Mountains;

179km/h in a 110km/h zone on the Bruce Highway at Landsborough;

130km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Warrego Highway at Brassall;

150km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Pacific Motorway at Eight Mile Plains;

155km/h in a 110km/h zone on the Pacific Motorway at Pimpama.

Officers also conducted 56 RDTs (Roadside Drug Tests) with 16 drivers returning a positive test.

During the Festive Break, extra police will be out in force across Queensland targeting high-risk road user behaviour including the Fatal Five: speeding, drink and drug driving, distracted driving, fatigue and failing to wear a seatbelt.