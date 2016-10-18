Four properties sold in Yeppoon this month

HAS it been a good time for sales in Yeppoon?

Here are four recent sales in the region this month.

1. 7 Georgina Drive

Selling on October 10 for $358,000, this property hosts four bedrooms, one bathroom, and an area of 880sqm.

2. 13 Power Street

For $285,000, this home with three bedrooms and one bathroom, and an area of 826sqm, could have been yours. This property also sold on October 10.

3. 60 William Street

With three bedrooms and one bathroom, this 759sqm property went for a steal at $255,000.

4. 2 Vaughan Street

This home sold for $360,000 on October 5.

It was a two bedroom, one bathroom property with an area of $607sqm.

It was the earliest sale of the month.