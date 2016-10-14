Three taken to hospital following North Rockhampton crash

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Moores Creek Road.

5.50PM: A WOMAN aged about 30 has been transported to the Rockhampton Hospital for pregnancy precautions following a three-vehicle crash on one of Rockhampton's busiest roads.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the woman was one of three patients taken to hospital following the crash on Moores Creek Rd near Yaamba Rd near Stockland.

A 25-year-old woman was transported with neck pain, and a 35-year-old female had chest pains.

Emergency services responded to the crash about 4.50pm, and traffic was backed up to High St as police redirected traffic.

It is understood the road is now clear.

