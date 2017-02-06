Fraudster spends big on alcohol, ciggies in one-day spree

WHEN Ashton Leighland Domic found a debit card at a Rockhampton shopping complex, he knew handing it in to police was the right move.

Instead, he went on a spending spree around the city.

Domic stocked up on alcohol and cigarettes, but it didn't take long for the police to catch up with him.

The 20-year-old this morning pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to three counts of fraud.

Police and The Rock were alerted to Domic's spending after the card's owner reported it missing on September 11.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said the man had lost it at Northside Plaza the previous day.

Although the bank cancelled the card at 4pm on September 11, Domic had already racked up hundreds of dollars worth of charges through tap and go transactions.

The court heard Domic bought cigarettes at a service station totalling $28.95 and $85 in alcohol at BWS.

Snr Const Janes said Domic then went to the Kalka Palms where he spent a total of $192.99 in three transactions.

Domic then later spent $22.20 on a cab ride.

Defence solicitor Mark Platt said Domic was being treated for mental health issues.

"He does say he knew he should have handed it in,” Mr Platt said of Domic's actions.

Magistrate Cameron Press placed Domic on probation for six months.

"It's serious offending because it's so easy to do, to find someone's card and tick up hundreds of dollars,” he said.

"Whilst only $329.14 was involved here, it was the nature of the offending that was serious here.

"It does cause loss in the community.

"Everyone else ends up paying for the actions of fraud.”

Domic was ordered to pay back the money he spent.