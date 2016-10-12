30°
News

Free boot camp a huge success

Melanie Plane
| 12th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
Jane Fleming from Live Life Get Active in Rockhampton
Jane Fleming from Live Life Get Active in Rockhampton Mel Plane ROK111016livelife2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF THERE was one piece of advice Jane Flemming could give to people wanting to lose weight or get fit, it would be to stop making excuses, put your shoes on and just go.

The former Australian track-and-field Olympian visited Rockhampton yesterday to launch Live Life Get Active with cancer care provider GenesisCare and Rockhampton Regional Council.

Ms Flemming, who is the director of Live Life Get Active, put 18 locals through their paces at the launch event which she described as 'the best they've ever had'. "We're here launching live life, get active which is a free community health initiative. We run free fitness classes Monday to Friday at 6am,” Ms Flemming said. "It's booked out, it has been amazing. We've had an incredible reaction here; I think it's the best reaction we've had to a launch which is great.

"The Rockhampton Council have been amazing in letting us use the Botanical Gardens for the camps, it's beautiful here.

"Genesis Care are partner funding the camp, so if it wasn't for them it wouldn't even be happening. They really care about community health and are using this as part of their preventative philosophy and to get better patient outcomes.”

Ms Flemming said a group of local certified trainers and instructors will run the daily workouts and every person who registers for the camps will also receive a tailored nutrition plan to help them achieve their personal goals.

With 63% of Australian adults overweight or obese, Ms Flemming also threw her support behind the Bulletin's 12-week Kick the Kilos campaign which pits Queensland towns against each other in a running and walking competition to establish the 'fittest town'.

Ms Flemming said the free Live Life Get Active Rockhampton camps and the KTK campaign could work hand-in-hand.

"If you can get through our classes you should probably be able to run a bit further,” she said.

"I just think its around having whole of community initiatives. To have that spread within the media is a way to get your voice out very quickly; I think it's fantastic.

"I did notice lots of people out running and exercising on my way to the gardens which is great.

"My one piece of advice I would always give everyone is to get your shoes on and get out the door. No procrastinating.

"I had a coach when I was a teenager and he used to always say the hardest thing about training is getting changed and getting there. Once you're there you just do it. Just put your shoes on and go.”

For more information head to livelifegetactive.com/login/.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
A floody good plan to save Rocky houses from torrential rain

A floody good plan to save Rocky houses from torrential rain

WATCH: Flood water surged through Mario and Alison Favari's Kerrigan St home during Cylcone Marcia, taking with it their car, pool and sense of security.

'No negatives' to Rocky ring road

RING ROAD: SMW Group workshop manager Scott Stevens is an enthusiastic supporter of the Western Bypass

Scott even gave three reasons why.

Inquest to examine care after brain tumour surgery

She knew something was wrong after she could not find her car.

Free boot camp a huge success

Jane Fleming from Live Life Get Active in Rockhampton

Free bootcamps launch in Rockhampton

Local Partners

Having a laugh to help mental health

Mental health can be a scary topic to talk about, but one local business is bringing some joy to the situation, donning silly hats for a good cause.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Quad bike rider 'almost hung' after wire trap set

A local man "almost hung himself” on wire across a track.

A weekend of fun was soured by a harmful prank.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

1980s icon in Rocky

Night Dive II - oil, acrylic, enamel and oil crayon on linen, 120 x 181 by Ken Done

Australian artist Ken Done to host talk, book signing in Rocky

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

SOLVED: UFO expert explains mysterious lights

Brett Anderson filmed two mysterious lights over Caloundra about 10.30pm on October 6 but the "UFOs” have been discounted as man-made devices.

Caloundra UFO explained

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Calling all live sport fanatics - this is your season

It wouldn't be an Aussie summer without loads of live cricket!

SUMMER in Brisbane means sport.

Tidy Unit in Convenient Location!

7/6 Thurston Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 1 $229,000

This tidy 2 bedroom unit is situated on the top floor of the 2 storey complex close to Schools, Hospitals, Shopping conveniences and transport. Additional features...

ON TOP OF TANBY ‘OFFERS OVER $350,000’

13 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land This is arguably the best block in Tanby Heights. Elevated with sensational ... Offers Over...

This is arguably the best block in Tanby Heights. Elevated with sensational ocean & hinterland views. • One Acre fully serviced – underground power & water •...

Beauty on the Range!

150 Archer Street, The Range 4700

House 2 2 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: ONSITE. This renovated Queensland Gable home is one of a kind. Beyond the private fence and up the front stairs, will feel right at home with...

Great living or investment opportunity!

2 / 8 Plum Tree Close, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 2 NOW $355,000

Looking to downsize or wanting to expand your portfolio? Look no further! With tenants already in place in the front unit you could live in one and enjoy the...

Price Slashed $19,000 - Motivated Sellers

310 Halford Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $250,000

Be quick to inspect this low maintenance three bedroom home in Frenchville. This home is neat and tidy with a modern kitchen and air-conditioned living area and...

9.608 Hectares in Bungundarra

4/487 Bungundarra, Bungundarra 4703

Residential Land This near 25 acre rural lot offers you a slice of the ... $255,000

This near 25 acre rural lot offers you a slice of the big country out this way. Just a short drive from town out past St Brendans College. This block has a few...

Beautifully Presented and Full of Charm

439 Campbell Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 4 $319,000

This wonderful property offers you plenty of charm and character with high ceilings and polished floors. Be prepared to fall in love with this amazing home, from...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $319,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

$185000! LARGE ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS + STUDY!

109 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $185000

It is spacious with 3 large bedrooms + office. . Close to Schools, Shopping Centres, University, Doctors and all amenities, • Open, spacious and airy lounge room.

I AM THE HOME THAT EVERYONE IS LOOKING FOR! $255,000

18 Madge Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $255,000

Don’t miss out on inspecting 18 Madge Street immediately. This home will sell immediately as it has all of the features and benefits that all smart buyers in this...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

Boat overturned on Yeppoon Road

boat crash on yeppoon rd.

One lane was closed after the boat overturned

Five homes in Capricornia which sold for over $500K

4 Quarrion Court, Parkhurst, was sold by Boom Real Estate Rockhampton for $791,000.

"A POOL so big Michael Phelps would find it hard to complete a lap.”

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off