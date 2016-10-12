Free boot camp a huge success

IF THERE was one piece of advice Jane Flemming could give to people wanting to lose weight or get fit, it would be to stop making excuses, put your shoes on and just go.

The former Australian track-and-field Olympian visited Rockhampton yesterday to launch Live Life Get Active with cancer care provider GenesisCare and Rockhampton Regional Council.

Ms Flemming, who is the director of Live Life Get Active, put 18 locals through their paces at the launch event which she described as 'the best they've ever had'. "We're here launching live life, get active which is a free community health initiative. We run free fitness classes Monday to Friday at 6am,” Ms Flemming said. "It's booked out, it has been amazing. We've had an incredible reaction here; I think it's the best reaction we've had to a launch which is great.

"The Rockhampton Council have been amazing in letting us use the Botanical Gardens for the camps, it's beautiful here.

"Genesis Care are partner funding the camp, so if it wasn't for them it wouldn't even be happening. They really care about community health and are using this as part of their preventative philosophy and to get better patient outcomes.”

Ms Flemming said a group of local certified trainers and instructors will run the daily workouts and every person who registers for the camps will also receive a tailored nutrition plan to help them achieve their personal goals.

With 63% of Australian adults overweight or obese, Ms Flemming also threw her support behind the Bulletin's 12-week Kick the Kilos campaign which pits Queensland towns against each other in a running and walking competition to establish the 'fittest town'.

Ms Flemming said the free Live Life Get Active Rockhampton camps and the KTK campaign could work hand-in-hand.

"If you can get through our classes you should probably be able to run a bit further,” she said.

"I just think its around having whole of community initiatives. To have that spread within the media is a way to get your voice out very quickly; I think it's fantastic.

"I did notice lots of people out running and exercising on my way to the gardens which is great.

"My one piece of advice I would always give everyone is to get your shoes on and get out the door. No procrastinating.

"I had a coach when I was a teenager and he used to always say the hardest thing about training is getting changed and getting there. Once you're there you just do it. Just put your shoes on and go.”

For more information head to livelifegetactive.com/login/.