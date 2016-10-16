28°
Free workshop explores brush strokes to business success

16th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
Startup Capricorn founders L-R Stuart Elkins, Geoff Higgins, Brooke Brandon and Warren Acutt.
Startup Capricorn founders L-R Stuart Elkins, Geoff Higgins, Brooke Brandon and Warren Acutt. Chris Ison ROK200416cstartup1

STARTING a business can be daunting and can leave you wondering where to begin.

Startup Capricorn is a local non for profit volunteer organisation that is helping business start ups get their foot in the door and heading in the right direction.

Their motivation is simple; to help others, create jobs and build a brighter financial future for their community.

This year different presenters at the Startup Capricorn events have reinforced the importance of building the capabilities of business owners and importance of working on their business to make it stronger.

Super Coach Elize Hattin suggested that skill building is one of the most important activities of business leaders.

The organisers of Startup Capricorn heard this message loud and clear and are holding a skill building workshop at their next monthly Meetup this Tuesday, October 18.

The focus is on creating a Business Model Canvas that describes the organisation's approach to doing business.

The Business Model Canvas allows the business owner to document the core parts of their business approach onto a single, large sheet of paper.

The canvas includes the 'logic' of how the business will attract clients, make their money and support their products or services.

Geoff Higgins one of the co-organisers of Startup Capricorn stated, "this method allows people to create a simple, yet comprehensive picture of their business approach that can be shown to the bank manager, to investors and other stakeholders”.

"It is also a useful troubleshooting device for both startups and established businesses,” he said.

"It allows the founder to test out different ideas before investing heavily in marketing or implementation costs.”

If you are a thinking about becoming a startup and this sounds like it would be a useful event for you, come to the next Startup Capricorn meetup this Tuesdayat 5.30pm, at the Workshop, 45 East Street.

Entry is free and the knowledge priceless.

For more information contact Warren Acutt on 0408 063 654.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  business startup capricorn warren acutt whatson on

