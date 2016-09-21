27°
French film crew check out our bats

21st Sep 2016 12:40 PM
The French TV crew visiting Yeppoon this week to film an Australian special of the show ‚The Extraordinary Powers of the Human Body, filming our bat colony.
The French TV crew visiting Yeppoon this week to film an Australian special of the show ‚The Extraordinary Powers of the Human Body, filming our bat colony.

YEPPOON'S stunning waterways, creek systems and iconic bat population will be seen by millions of people across Europe.

A French TV crew is visiting Yeppoon this week to film an Australian special of the show The Extraordinary Powers of the Human Body.

Presented by French surgeon Michel Cymes and supermodel Adriana Karembeu, the show has between five to 10 million viewers in France. It focuses on the extraordinary powers of the human body by testing endurance in extreme situations.

The show is filming an Australian special on how humans compare to animals and Acting Mayor Nigel Hutton said it was an incredible opportunity which would have wide ranging benefits for the region.

"This show has a potential reach of millions of people who are going to be sitting down and seeing not only the iconic bat population in Yeppoon but Yeppoon itself, with its beautiful waterways, creek systems and mangroves, Cr Hutton said.

"This show will shine a spotlight on our beautiful Capricorn Coast and aside from telling a whole new audience about our flying foxes it will also showcase our region to potential tourists.”

Local Wildlife carer Michelle Kraatz, who facilitated the visit, said it was indicative of the global interest in our bat population.

"The TV show has been filming Australian wildlife and wanted to do a segment on flying foxes so they've come to Ross Creek to film the animals in their natural habitat.

"This will be really great for the bat population and for Yeppoon as a whole because the show is a ratings hit in France and will promote tourism opportunities on the Capricorn Coast,” Ms Kraatz said.

Show producer Peggy Olmi said Australia was the best place to film a special about wildlife because it was known for its animals.

"Wildlife and life in cities is mixed together everywhere in Australia so it really is the best place,” Ms Olmi said.

"We've come to Yeppoon because we're fascinated, us French we're fascinated by flying bats, flying foxes and we're going to look at the spectacle when they fly away at sunset.

"The advice was to come to Yeppoon because they put on a spectacular show and we really wanted to capture it because we're very curious,” Ms Olmi said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  animals, bats, film crew, flying foxes, french tv show, wildlife carer

