Frenchville students love Ken Done's bright colours

Frenchville State School Year 6 students Mason Wright and Jack Grayson at the Rockhampton Art Gallery with a Ken Done painting of the Great Barrier Reef.

BRIGHT colours used by Australian artist Ken Done in his latest exhibition is one of the reasons students Jack Grayson and Mason Wright like his works.

The Frenchville State School students studied Ken Done along with Sidney Nolan, Albert Namatjira and Jackson Pollock this year in class before heading to Canberra on a school excursion and seeing their works in the art galleries.

The Year 6 students spoke with The Morning Bulletin after attending a talk at the Rockhampton Art Gallery yesterday.

"I enjoyed his colour scheme," Jack said.

"I loved how you had to really look in detail at his pictures to understand what he was painting," Mason said.

Both Jack and Mason liked that Ken didn't use many dull colours in his paintings.

Both students like to paint, with Mason preferring to paint animals and Jack using lots of colours.

"I love to use the bright colours," Jack said.

The school had four groups of students attend the gallery yesterday speaking to Ken Done and looking at the latest exhibition installed, My Country.