Friday 9am: iPads and Ozobots Intermediate session at the No

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Friday

9am:

iPads and Ozobots Intermediate session at the North Rockhampton Library. Bookings are essential as places are limited.

10am:

Drama Workshop for Young people at the Rockhampton Regional Library. Bookings are essential as places are limited.

10.15am:

Ozobot fashion show at North Rockhampton Library. Decorate and code the Ozobot, and show your creation on the fashion runway. Bookings are essential as spaces are limited.

5.30pm:

Family Carnvial at Stapleton Park. $5 per ride or unlimited for $30.

7pm:

Live music, Corner Bar at The Giddy Goat.

7pm:

Nick Jones, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7pm:

Live music, Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm:

Karaokewith Calvin at the Central Hotel.

7.30pm:

Live music, CQ Leagues Club.

7.30pm:

Local stand-up comedy and joke competition at Red Dahlia Bar, 75 East St. Join Central Queensland's own stand-up comedy talent for a night of laughs, plus win yourself a free soft drink in our joke competition. Tickets $10, competition entry free.

Saturday

1pm:

Art workshops at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens (meet at the Gardens Tearooms). This week will be Origami Cranes - the Japanese art of paper folding. The workshops are free and no bookings are required. Recommended ages 4+. Please ensure all minors under 18 are supervised by parent or carer

5.30pm:

Family Carnvial at Stapleton Park. $5 per ride or unlimited for $30.

7pm:

Live music, Corner Bar at The Giddy Goat.

7pm:

Ben Beasley, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7.30pm:

Live musicCQ Leagues Club.

8pm:

Anne Ferguson-Howe live in Rockhampton. Red Dahlia Bar, 75 East St. You'll adore or abhor Anne's bawdy humour.

8.45pm:

The Derricks, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm:

Phineas Q, The Strand Hotel.

9pm:

Live music, The Criterion Hotel.

Sunday

9am:

Ride the Section Car at the Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.

1pm:

Chris Bax, Tannum Sands Hotel.

3pm:

Karaoke with Calvin at the Central Hotel.

4pm:

Brisbane acoustic performer Tuffy, in the Beer Garden, The Strand Hotel.

5.30pm:

Family Carnival at Stapleton Park. $5 per ride or unlimited for $30.