Friday 9am: iPads and Ozobots Intermediate session at the No

6th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.
FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend. Contributed

Friday

9am:

iPads and Ozobots Intermediate session at the North Rockhampton Library. Bookings are essential as places are limited.

10am:

Drama Workshop for Young people at the Rockhampton Regional Library. Bookings are essential as places are limited.

10.15am:

Ozobot fashion show at North Rockhampton Library. Decorate and code the Ozobot, and show your creation on the fashion runway. Bookings are essential as spaces are limited.

5.30pm:

Family Carnvial at Stapleton Park. $5 per ride or unlimited for $30.

7pm:

Live music, Corner Bar at The Giddy Goat.

7pm:

Nick Jones, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7pm:

Live music, Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm:

Karaoke with Calvin at the Central Hotel.

7.30pm:

Live music, CQ Leagues Club.

7.30pm:

Local stand-up comedy and joke competition at Red Dahlia Bar, 75 East St. Join Central Queensland's own stand-up comedy talent for a night of laughs, plus win yourself a free soft drink in our joke competition. Tickets $10, competition entry free.

Saturday

1pm:

Art workshops at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens (meet at the Gardens Tearooms). This week will be Origami Cranes - the Japanese art of paper folding. The workshops are free and no bookings are required. Recommended ages 4+. Please ensure all minors under 18 are supervised by parent or carer

5.30pm:

Family Carnvial at Stapleton Park. $5 per ride or unlimited for $30.

7pm:

Live music, Corner Bar at The Giddy Goat.

7pm:

Ben Beasley, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7.30pm:

Live music, CQ Leagues Club.

8pm:

Anne Ferguson-Howe live in Rockhampton. Red Dahlia Bar, 75 East St. You'll adore or abhor Anne's bawdy humour.

8.45pm:

The Derricks, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm:

Phineas Q, The Strand Hotel.

9pm:

Live music, The Criterion Hotel.

Sunday

9am:

Ride the Section Car at the Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.

1pm:

Chris Bax, Tannum Sands Hotel.

3pm:

Karaoke with Calvin at the Central Hotel.

4pm:

Brisbane acoustic performer Tuffy, in the Beer Garden, The Strand Hotel.

5.30pm:

Family Carnival at Stapleton Park. $5 per ride or unlimited for $30.
HEARTBREAKING: Family of 8 homeless after fire devastation

HEARTBREAKING: Family of 8 homeless after fire devastation

A FAMILY of eight have been left homeless and are split between two Central Queensland towns after their home burnt to the ground on New Years Day.

WEATHER: Warnings issued as surface trough impacts CQ

The Rockhampton AFL grounds after a weekend of heavy rain in 2016

The continued rain is due to a weakening upper low

REVEALED: Shocking truth about our growing weight issues

Nutritionist Victoria Maclean says a great start to a nutritional diet is to replace as much processed food with natural ingredients.

Reports suggest on average Queenslanders are 15kg overweight

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

National event to bolster sport's profile

Dan Witten says the staging of a round of the 2017 National Enduro Gravity Series in Rockhampton will "do wonders" for the profile of the sport.

DESTROYED: Back row: Family members Tamiko Broome holding Veronica Hill, Laurita Broome. Front: K'Sharna Gyemore holding Jackson Broome, Javahleah Broome, Adrian Broome, Billy Joe Mimi and Allison Broome standing at front of their home that burned down on New Years Day.

Family visiting mother's grave when house burned down

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Five things to do today around the region

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ACTIVITIES for families in Rockhampton and along the Capricorn Coast

New bird at the zoo among list of things to do

Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzees have fun with a bubble bath and stay cool in summer.

Animal fun, lego fun and other activities

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Who will win: 2017 Golden Globes predictions

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

LA LA Land and Manchester by the Sea tipped to win big.

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

The BBC has come under fire for a skit depicting life under ISIS

The BBC is coming under fire after a skit portraying life under ISIS

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Neil Oliver hosts the TV series Coast Australia.

Neil Oliver uncovers plenty of material for Coast Australia

NITV doco follows inspirational mum-of-nine Daniella

Mum Daniella Borg, third from left, and her nine daughters star in the new TV series Family Rules.

MEET the family dubbed the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

He was "known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail".

What's on the big screen this week

Hailee Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in new coming of age comedy

