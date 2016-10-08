Friday night ends in disaster on Farnborough Rd

FRIDAY night ended in disaster for one 19-year-old girl after she stepped in front of a moving vehicle in Yeppoon.

The accident happened at around 10pm on Farnborough Rd.

Both Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency service were on scene last night.

The young girl who was hit by the car received several injuries including a hip injury, arm injury, chest injury and head injury.

She was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital last night.

Her condition is unknown.

More to come.