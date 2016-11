Emergency service crews outside the house fire.

A FRIDGE fire sparked an early morning response for emergency service crews in North Rockhampton today.

Fire, ambulance and police units responded to the incident in Price Ave, Kawana at 5.45am.

The fridge fire, in a low-set home, was extinguished shortly after 6am.

There were no reports of any injuries and details about the extent of internal damage were not immediately available.

Investigations are continuing.