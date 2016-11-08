Teen critically injured in 'toading' accident dies

BREAKING: The Sunshine Coast teenager critically injured when he was struck in the head with a golf club has died in hospital, Brisbane Times has reported.

Zeke Douglas, 13, was on life support in Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane where his family made the decision to turn off his life support today.

He had been "toading" with friends near the former Horton Park Golf Course in Maroochydore when the accident happened.

He was knocked unconscious and received significant head injuries.

The boy's distraught mother was working to revive him at the scene on Saturday when paramedics arrived.

Queensland Ambulance Service Caloundra station officer-in-charge Toni Careless said the teenager had been with two other boys when it appeared one of the friends had accidentally struck him.

"An incident occurred where he was too close to his mate who swung the golf club that collected him in the head," Ms Careless said.

"He actually went straight down and went into cardiac arrest."

She said three paramedics crews were able to get the boy's heart started on the golf course.

"But he never regained breathing on his own."

Initial police investigations suggest the incident was a tragic accident.

RELATED: MUM DESPERATELY TRIES TO REVIVE 13-YEAR-OLD SON

EARLIER: Friends of Sunshine Coast teenager Zeke Douglas, critically injured when he was struck in the head with a golf club, will turn Maroochydore State High School blue today.

"His favourite colour was blue," a friend said.

"We are trying to get people to wear just a bit of blue to show appreciation to him and his family."

Friends and schoolmates will find anything blue, and wrap it around wrists and ankles as they pray for for their mate.

Zeke, 13, was critically injured on Saturday night when he was "toading" with friends near the former Horton Park Golf Course in Maroochydore.

He was knocked unconscious and received significant head injuries.

Chloe Cuthbert, a friend of the Douglas family, told The Courier Mail the community was praying for Zeke's recovery.

"My thoughts are only with his family," she said.

"We are feeling very unsettled at this time. (He) was very active and full of life. All prayers (are) that he wakes up."

Maroochydore State High School principal Barry Dittman said in a statement to The Courier Mail the community was "deeply shocked" and his thoughts and prayers were with Zeke's family and friends.