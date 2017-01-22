From a schoolyard larrikin to a top CQ cattleman and back again

OBITUARY: Edward 'Eddie' Payne was a larrikin at school, and his dramatic exit from formal education epitomised the man he became later in life.

Eddie was a prankster at St Lawrence State School. He once put live fish in the wash basin, much to the horror of the girl's sewing class.

The girls were racing each other to wash their hands first after class, and without inspecting the wash basin plunged their hand into the water only to get a grip of some terrified perch.

Eddie and his mates caught the fish at a nearby creek while filling the bowls.

But it was how he left school on April 17, when he was 13 years old, that really showed where his heart lay.

The young man went to school dressed in riding clothes and boots. He went to class and tipped his books onto the teacher's desk, declaring that he was leaving school. The teacher was angry and threatened to call the police if Eddie left school, to which he responded: "Well sir, you'll have to be quick because I'll be 50 miles away from here by sundown”.

Eddie started working with his father, Frank, for the Shannon family on Saltbush Park and Cardowan stations soon after, but it was not the last time Eddie would be attending school.

When Frank moved back to St Lawrence, Eddie was 23 and his emerging qualities as a born leader meant he took over his father's role as leading man.

Eddie would break in horses at the station and was considered a good horseman. He was an amateur jockey in the St Lawrence Races, held to raise money for the war effort. In later years he because a steward at the races. Eddie married Sarina girl, Gladies (Daught) Pannell, on October 1945 and the couple moved back to the cattle station.

The couple had two children Lorraine (born in 1947) and Pamela (born in 1950). But his life was also marred by tragedy with the death of his wife in 1957 after a long illness.

Eddie finally gave up the cattle station when Daught became ill. The family moved to Sarina to be nearer medical help and also her parents. Eddie started work at Petersen's slaughter yard as head slaughterman in May 1950.

He was remarried in 1958 to Evelyn Green, of Rockhampton, and their son Dale was born in 1959.

Once settled in Sarina, the 'larrikin' threw himself into community work.

He joined the bowls club in the early 1950s and spent 12 months as assistant secretary. He also joined the Buffalo Lodge, Blue, Red and William Heath Conclave Lodge.

He coached women's netball and softball teams and umpired matches Every year he was an official on the track for the All School Sports days while his children attended school. He helped out at the rodeo and camp drafting events at the old rodeo grounds where the football grounds are now.

There has been a long list of achievement for a man who never feared turning his hand to new ventures. After leaving the butchery in 1962 he started a cafe in Broad Street, Sarina.

He worked at Plane Creek Mill from February 1975 until retirement in 1988.

Later in life most of his community work was with or for the benefit of children.

In 1997 he volunteered to mow the playground at St. Anne's Catholic Primary School, which his grandson Jarred attended, and kept mowing the grounds for 16 years.

He became the grounds keep of the school when the principal offered him a part-time job, his work earned him recognition, with a win in the Sarina Garden Competition.

He went to four school camps a year to help teachers and was also a crossing supervisor for about five years.

When he left St Anne' school after 16 years he was almost 91. But it wasn't his spirit the stopped him. It was because he could no longer drive to the school.

Eddie also spent time on the school board.

He was awarded a plaque for his many years of service and was made an Honorary Grand Parent of the school along with other grandparents.

He enjoyed his time at the school and cherished the friendships he made over the years.