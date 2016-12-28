From dust to green fields in one month

NOT DUSTY: Vicki Bradshaw posted this on Who Got the Rain? Facebook page on December 27 - about 100mm in two storms over the last couple of weeks at their block near Duaringa.

IT'S been a good wet Christmas season for many Central Queensland farmers with many recording over 20mm in the festive season.

Keren Callcott posted on the Who Got the Rain Facebook page yesterday that there was 22.5mm at Koumala Q4738. (62mm for 48 hours)

Meanwhile, Deb Robertson posted on Tuesday at 08:38 that 47ml was recorded at Gunder Rd, The Caves from two storms the day before.

Vicki Bradshaw posted the image above on Who Got the Rain? Facebook page about 9pm on December 27 - "Approx 100mm in 2 storms over the last couple of weeks since we checked our block near Duaringa. Such a blessing.”

Rockhampton has recorded 17mm of rain for the month of December so far, according the Bureau of Meteorology's website.

The Yeppoon Esplanade station has recorded 34.6mm for the month so far.

Emerald has recorded 60.4mm so far this month with 30.2mm on December 11.

Barcaldine has recorded 33.8mm, Clermont 35.4mm and Longreach 28mm.