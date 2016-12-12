30°
From Rocky furniture removalist to Afghanistan war zone

Michelle Gately
3rd Jan 2017 12:32 PM
Cpl Aaron McCosker from 31/42 RQR about to lead a building clearing exercise at the Western Street Barracks.
Cpl Aaron McCosker from 31/42 RQR about to lead a building clearing exercise at the Western Street Barracks. Chris Ison ROK121216carmy4

IMAGES of Chinook helicopters flying over remote desert landscapes filled television news reports during Corporal Aaron McCosker's childhood.

By 21 he was about to be deployed to the same zones in Afghanistan, both excited and nervous about what lay ahead.

Serving his country in an overseas conflict was something Cpl McCosker couldn't have imagined doing as he worked as a furniture removalist at 18.

Yearning for a career change, the Rockhampton man joined the Army Reserves.

It was a decision which paved the way for Cpl McCosker's future career, fuelling his passion for the army and prompting him to transfer to a full time role.

When Cpl McCosker joined the Army Reserves, he took advantage of their condensed training package which took him through bootcamp, initial employment training and speciality courses over eight months.

By his 19th birthday, Cpl McCosker was celebrating overseas as he worked on peacekeeping operations with the Army Reserve in the Solomon Islands.

After putting his hand up for the overseas service, Cpl McCosker was deployed to the peacekeeping operation after extra training sessions.

Members of A Sec 7 Platoon C Coy 31/42 RQR practice combat first aid during a training exercise at the Western Steet Barracks.
Members of A Sec 7 Platoon C Coy 31/42 RQR practice combat first aid during a training exercise at the Western Steet Barracks. Chris Ison ROK121216carmy7

Heading overseas, Cpl McCosker said there was no hesitation or nerves because the troops had been well briefed on the operation.

"We always have a very good idea of what we're getting ourselves into, we're very thoroughly briefed,” he said.

Cpl McCosker said he knew "almost straight away” he wanted to move into the regular army.

"I was loving the excitement of it,” he said.

"I had a lot of mates around me who were of the same age.

"We enjoyed fitness, we enjoyed the weapons training and that kind of stuff.

"The excitement of that, as a young person, was very appealing.

Cpl Aaron McCosker from 31/42 RQR about to lead a building clearing exercise at the Western Street Barracks.
Cpl Aaron McCosker from 31/42 RQR about to lead a building clearing exercise at the Western Street Barracks. Chris Ison ROK121216carmy3

"The camaraderie definitely was a big factor and seeing the world was really good.

"I was 19 and I was travelling around the world, seeing places not many people get to see, so that was a big influence as well.”

After the four month peacekeeping operation in the Solomon Islands, Cpl McCosker pursued a career in the regular army and transferred to the 7th Battalion in Adelaide.

During his four years service, Cpl McCosker was also deployed to Afghanistan for seven months.

This operation was the inspiration for Cpl McCosker's next career move, which he is working towards at CQUniversity after having moved back home.

"It was an eye-opening experience,” he said.

"I really got into the medical side of things there as a combat first aider.

"I got to treat a lot of people and see a lot of injuries and it made me really interested in learning more.

"From there I decided to become a paramedic, which hopefully in a few years I will be.”

The deployment came just a year into Cpl McCosker's service in regular army.

Cpl Aaron McCosker from 31/42 RQR about to lead briefs his section during a training exercise at the Western Street Barracks.
Cpl Aaron McCosker from 31/42 RQR about to lead briefs his section during a training exercise at the Western Street Barracks. Chris Ison ROK121216carmy6

"I was a bit nervous on that one,” he said.

"Nervous and excited.

"I felt privileged to be able to go over there and take part in that campaign as well.”

Cpl McCosker said seeing how people live in countries like Afghanistan made him appreciate the opportunities at home.

"It definitely changed my outlook on life in terms of appreciating what we have here in Australia compared to other countries.

Although he has been discharged from regular army duties, Cpl McCosker couldn't leave the service behind completely.

He's back where it all began, having joined the Rockhampton Army Reserves again.

LCPL Dan Becker during a training exercise at the Western Street Barracks.
LCPL Dan Becker during a training exercise at the Western Street Barracks. Chris Ison ROK121216carmy8

"The Army Reserves is, I think, as good as the regular army in terms of skills,” Aaron said.

"You do get the same mateship.

"I've only been here for about four months now and I've made a lot of good friends.”

It's an occupation which is designed to work around civilian life, with a training night each week, one weekend exercise monthly and chances for extra exercises.

Aaron said the Rockhampton group was keen to see more people take part, with extra troops meaning even better equipment and even more training opportunities.

Aside from training, Aaron said Army Reserves could be tasked to do anything from defence aid and peacekeeping or wartime operations overseas to helping clear up after natural disasters like Cyclone Marcia.

This year, a condensed training package will again be offered in Rockhampton which would see recruits given full time employment for six months leading into Exercise Talisman Sabre.

Cpl McCosker said it was something anyone could sign up for and an opportunity he wholeheartedly recommended.

"The fitness requirement is not difficult,” he said.

"We definitely work with people and help them pass that.

"I don't think people should be daunted by that or put off joining because of that.”

  • For more information about joining the Army Reserves, contact Cpl McCosker on aaron.mccosker@defence.gov.au
