HOT PROPERTY: Major Cap Coast retail centre hits the market

IF you've ever dreamed of owning a shopping complex, this property might be the one for you.

A complex on Mary St in the heart of the Yeppoon CBD is up for sale, providing a unique investment opportunity.

Ray White property manager Andrew Leach said the complex had generated a fair amount of interest with offers closing near the end of the month.

"We've been very happy with the level of enquiry we've seen so far," he said.

"It's closing on the date of the 28th (September), so we're encouraging all offers to be in by then."

The approximately 1,649 square metre property has seven leased tenancies, returning an estimated $258,000 net per annum.

"They're all covered by their current leases, it's a fully leased complex," Andrew said.

"In my books, it's one of the very few opportunities of taking a property in the market that's fully leased and has returns on it.

"Generally we've been seeing most properties have been vacant or soon to become vacant so this is a true investor opportunity."