Fund there to help riders through toughest times

Preacher and Mick Schinkel from the Central Queensland Motorcycle Riders Trust with Leanne Smithwick, whose family have been helped by the trust with a painting which is being auctioned to raise money for the trust.

DURING the toughest time of her life, Leanne Smithwick knew she had a big-hearted group of supporters with her every step of the way.

When her husband Aaron was diagnosed with a rare stomach cancer in February 2011, the Central Queensland Motorcycle Riders Trust was there to help make one of his final wishes come true.

Before he died, Aaron wanted to be able to have a beer with all his mates at a "live wake”.

The trust fund put the event together and, when Aaron died later that year, were a support network for Leanne and her children.

"It was really lovely and Aaron enjoyed it so much because he had a chance to have a drink with all his mates before he passed away,” Leanne said.

"It was lovely of the guys to do that for him.

"It was tremendous to have that support.

"It meant a lot of Aaron, he treasured it a lot.”

The trust, founded in 2010, assists injured riders and their families as well as the loved ones of riders who die.

It's not always financial assistance, with members visiting people in hospital or helping out with household chores while they recover.

The trust will this Sunday hold a Ride for Lost Mates, departing PCYC Rockhampton at 9.45am.

Sign on is open from 8.30am, with nominations $20 each.

All motorbike riders are welcome to join in, with funds raised for the trust.

The trust is also auctioning a piece of artwork by Graham Booth.

The piece (pictured) can be viewed and bids placed at Stellarossa for the rest of October.