Funeral on Friday for former Rocky radiologist killed in horror crash

THE community will gather to say goodbye to former Rocky radiologist Bill Christie on Friday.

Bill died alongside his son Paul Christie, and real estate agent Adam O'Regan in a horror car accident in the Hunter Valley on October 17.

Bill was one of the founders of Rockhampton's radiology practice CQMI, while his wife Dr Wendy Christie was a long-standing medical practitioner.

The 75-year-old had retired in Mt Tamborine.

The funeral service will be held at 1.45pm on Friday at the "Churchie Chapel” Oaklands Parade, East Brisbane.

It will be followed by refreshments from 3.30pm to 6pm at the Tattersalls Club.

A interment service will be held from 10am on Monday October 31 at the Tamborine Mountain Cemetery.