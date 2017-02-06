Furniture giant reveals Rockhampton opening date

FURNITURE giant Early Settler have revealed the location and opening date of their new Rockhampton store.

The Rockhampton store, which will be the 50th for the company, will be located at the Redhill Homemaker Centre on Yaamba Rd and is expected to open early next month.

An Early Settler spokesman said the expansion into CQ comes after recent successful openings of stores throughout other regional towns and cities across Australia.

"The business saw an opportunity expand its network of stores by bringing our products to the people of Rockhampton and the surrounding Capricorn Coast," the spokesman said.

"The business is currently recruiting and will employ a local team to manage and service the store."

The new store comes as the company celebrates their 30th year of trading.

Over those years, the spokesman said Early Settler's product range has continued to evolve.

"In an Early Settler store today, you'll find an inspiring range of hard to find, classic colonial, country, French provincial and contemporary furniture - all at surprisingly affordable prices," he said.

"Early Settler's furniture offering covers the key categories of dining, sofas, bedroom, home office, outdoor and garden furniture, through to occasional pieces such as coffee tables, side tables, entertainment units and more.

"Complementing our furniture ranges, we offer a range of home improvement products such as bathroom products, chandeliers, fans, table lamps as well as an extensive array of those hard to find and unique homewares pieces."

The full range of early settler products can be seen at www.earlysettler.com.au.