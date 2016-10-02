30°
Furniture store set to close this year

Chloe Lyons
| 2nd Oct 2016 7:00 PM
Mayne Homemakers Furniture and Bedding at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre
Mayne Homemakers Furniture and Bedding at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre

A LOCAL furniture store will close its doors after nearly three decades in business.

Mayne Furniture in the Red Hill Homemaker Centre had been a mainstay in Rockhampton for the last 28 years, but owner Snow Kelly is leaving the furniture business behind for a well-deserved holiday.

"I want to retire and the lease is up so no better time than now,” he said.

"I just kinda wind down from this, it's been four years since I've had a good holiday”

The store had begun to drop prices on its wide range in anticipation of closing with a large amount of stock to move.

"We're starting to mark down prices now and there's been a few people in today,” Mr Kelly said.

"We've probably got 60 or 70 lounge suites plus dining room suites plus bedding and mattresses.

"There's a fair bit to sell.

"We've reduced a fair bit of our stuff down already.”

Mr Kelly is playing it by ear when it comes to a closing date, but hopes to close the doors before December.

"We're trying to close down before Christmas..., ” he said.

"It all depends on how much stuff we've got left.

"We haven't really put in an exact date, we'll see how we go.”

Mayne Furniture's will leave behind seven staff members, but Mr Kelly said he had been encouraging them in their search for new employment.

"I said to them, if you get offered something, do it,” he said.

"There's a few jobs around.”

The Red Hill Homemaker Centre is located at 414-434 Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens.

