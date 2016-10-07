Furry friends featured in calendar ready for Christmas

The PETstock 2017 calendar is available from PETstock Rockhampton for $3

THIS Christmas, animal lovers will be able to support rescue pets from around Australia by purchasing a 2017 PETstock calendar for family and friends.

Of the sale price, 100 % will go to Australian not-for-profit organisation PetRescue, giving homeless pets the chance to find loving families.

Showcasing pets that have been assisted by PetRescue, the 2017 edition features a photogenic menagerie of kittens, puppies, a horse and even guinea pigs. Most of these furry creatures have already been adopted into their forever homes, highlighting the incredible work of PetRescue.

As Australia's largest 100% locally-owned and operated pet specialty retailer, the calendar will be sold at over 100 stores nationally as well as online at petstock.com.au.

A staggering 55,000 copies of the 2016 calendar were sold last year, raising over $110,000 for PetRescue, allowing the organisation to continue to deliver life-saving services to over 1000 rescue groups, shelters and pounds across Australia.

And with well over 7,000 pets listed on the PetRescue website each month in 2016, the funds are proving to be more vital than ever.

"For the first time, we saw that demand for rescue pets was greater than the supply in 2015 - with 77,809 pets listed on PetRescue and 89,190 adopted! For us, that proves there's enough love to save every life,” PetRescue Co-founder Vickie Davy said.

Every year, more than 100,000 healthy pets are killed in Australia's pounds due to homelessness, that's roughly 25 per cent of dogs and 56 per cent of cats that enter the pound system and don't leave alive.

"At PetRescue, we're working to make pet adoption the first consideration for all Australians looking for a new pet, and funds from an initiative like the PETstock calendar contribute to our cause. Every year we are seeing an increase in pet adoption, and we're hopeful this will only continue to grow,” she adds.

Produced in collaboration with PETstock's charity foundation, PETstock Assist, the calendar embodies just one of the ways that PETstock supports the foundation and allegiance with PetRescue.

PETstock CEO Shane Young says, "You only need small change to purchase our calendar, so it's a simple, yet effective way for customers to contribute to PETstock Assist.

"At PETstock, we are passionate about ensuring all pets get a fair go, so in support of PETstock Assist, we can choose to generously make salary sacrifice contributions as well as running in-store fundraising and awareness activities.”