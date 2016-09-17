GALLERY: 2016 Food and Wine Festival begins

Dancers from Puls8 Studio perform at the 2016 Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

WHILE food and wine was the major focus at the 2016 Capricorn Food and Wine Festival today, there was certainly plenty more than that on offer.

The event began with the official grand opening at the Twilight Tastings last night from 5pm.

The event featured Queensland School's Rowing races and entertainment throughout the evening.

From fashion to live entertainment, hundreds turned out to soak up the sun and atmosphere at the annual event today.

From the runway to the kitchen, the Bulletin's photographers were there to snap all the action.

The Festival continues tonight and tomorrow.

Check out the full line up of events and special classes online here.