GALLERY: Clermont flood victims remembered

THE Clermont community gathered at Ivan Bettridge Park over the weekend to remember the lives lost in the devastating 1916 Flood.

Mayor Anne Baker and Cr Lyn Jones joined emcee Alan Guilfoyle and the Clermont State High School Captains in a moving plaque unveiling ceremony.

Mayor Anne Baker expressed the importance of remembering the more than 60 flood victims, along with family and community members.

"I could not begin to imagine the heartache and devastation the community felt in the wake of the flood.

"Families were forever changed with mothers, fathers and children taken so suddenly.

"The community showed enormous courage and determination to pick up the pieces after a horrific disaster of that proportion.

"That's why it's so important we remember not only the flood victims, but also the heroes who saved lives and helped rebuild Clermont.

"Thank you to everyone involved in the ceremony and to Chris Marteene, President of Monash Lodge and its residents for contributing to the instalment of the commemorative plaque."

Council will mark the 100th anniversary of the flood during the Graveside Memorial at the Clermont Cemetery on December 28.

Relive stories of courage, heroism and tragedy at the Clermont Historical Centre's

'A Flood of Memories' Exhibition.

For more details please visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au/1916-flood-centenary