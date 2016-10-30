GALLERY: Dysart library gets 'tech'-nical at Tech Fest

MORE than 150 budding coders packed Dysart Library for the inaugural Isaac Libraries Tech Fest over the weekend (Saturday October 22).

Cr Nick Wheeler said the event showcased exciting new gizmos and gadgets.

"Coders and techies of all ages tried Ozobots, Osmos, Spheros, e-resources and apps.

"I was blown away by the skill of some of our young people.

"It was amazing how they could control robots with coding and even draw pictures using apps.

"The techie thrills kept coming as the FIRST Lego Robotics Teams took centre stage.

"They did an excellent job completing robotics challenges with the skills they've learnt over the last 10 weeks.

"Teams from Moranbah, Dysart, Glenden and Middlemount were scored on tasks like moving lego pieces, lifting and manoeuvring their robot.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"The 'Moranbah Mindstorm Creators' took out the challenge with a top score of 54.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in the teams including the volunteer mentors, Isaac Libraries staff, and the Glenden State High School students who made the tables for the challenge.

"Coding and robotics is now an important part of the curriculum in schools from prep to year 10.

"It's great that Isaac Libraries provides another avenue for kids to explore the world of coding and robotics."

The Isaac Libraries Tech Fest was made possible thanks to financial assistance from the Queensland Government through State Library of Queensland and goods and services from FIRST Australia.

For more details visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au, call 1300 ISAACS (1300 472 227) or visit your local library.